Sabrewing Aircraft Company Sponsors Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards
Awards ceremony to take place at CES in Las Vegas this January
Sharing and celebrating the outstanding achievements of these women is important to furthering the cause of diversity, equity and inclusion in our growing industry.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabrewing Aircraft Company returns as a major sponsor of the Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards which will take place at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. Sabrewing, the manufacturer of uncrewed heavy-lift commercial cargo air vehicles, will sponsor the Hall of Fame Induction as well as TOP Companies for Women and the Women to Watch in leadership category.
“We’re honored to support the Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards once again” says Ed De Reyes, CEO of Sabrewing. “Sharing and celebrating the outstanding achievements of these women is important to the furthering the cause of diversity, equity and inclusion in our growing industry.”
In its sixth year, the newly named Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards will continue the tradition of highlighting those who are driving change and leading the way toward greater female participation in the uncrewed aviation industry. Individual Honorees will be chosen in ten different Women to Watch categories. These categories include Leadership, Education, Geographic Information System (GIS), AI/Autonomy, Visual Arts, Entrepreneurship, Public Safety/Public Service, Engineering, Sustainable Aviation Propulsion Technology and Drone Sports. Two new awards debuting this year include Hall of Fame and Top Companies for Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies.
The awards ceremony will take place live at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, January 6th. CES is the world’s most influential technology event giving a global audience access to major brands and startups, as well as the industry’s most influential leaders and advocates.
About Sabrewing Aircraft Company
Sabrewing Aircraft Company was founded in 2016 and built the prototype aircraft in Hayward, California. The Sabrewing team has over 98 years of aircraft design and manufacturing experience, and the flight test team has over 145 years of flight test and certification experience with the FAA, EASA, CAA, Air Transport Canada, and several other regulatory agencies. Sabrewing’s development partners have provided an additional 46 engineers of all disciplines, making the Rhaegal aircraft the best-designed, best-in-class vehicles in the sky. For more information visit: www.sabrewingaircraft.com
About the Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards
Since 2017 Women and Drones has recognized the trailblazers, innovators, mentors, and business leaders who are making significant contributions to the UAS/AAM industry. Each year the company runs a global search for the women and organizations who are inspiring innovations and solutions, positively shaping the public perceptions of UAS/AAM technology, empowering more women to enter the industry as well as advocating for more inclusive practices in STEM and aviation. The individual awards are designed to acknowledge and inspire women who are driving change and leading the drone industry closer to gender parity. The company awards acknowledge organizations that in their pursuit of excellence, embrace diversity and have a culture of inclusiveness.
