Actual SEO Media, Inc. Talks about Website User Experience and Signals to Consider

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A user's experience on a website is an important factor to consider when optimizing for SEO. If a website is not appealing, difficult to navigate, or doesn't load fast enough, it can lead to poor user experience and poor rankings. While it is not obvious what Google looks for, there are a few signals companies should focus on to help improve a user's experience.

-Dwell Time

-Bounce Rate

-Pogo Sticking

-Organic CTR

-Search Intent

-Core Web Vitals



Dwell Time



Dwell time is the length of time someone spends on a particular site. Short dwell times mean someone clicks on a site and hits their back button within a few seconds,. There can be many reasons why someone spent little time on a particular site. It could be due to the site not working fast enough or it was not quite what the user was looking for. It could also be because the site needed to be more captivating and easy to use. However, it could be that there isn't necessarily anything wrong with the site. It may be as simple as it wasn't what the user was looking for. Whatever the case, if enough users only spend a few seconds on a particular site, it could affect the ranking score.

If low dwell time is due to the site quality, web designers need to focus on how fast the page loads, layout, design, mobile optimization, and reducing ads and popups.



Bounce Rate



The bounce rate is similar to dwell time, but they differ. The biggest difference between the two is that bounce rate is when someone bounces off a site without clicking on any links. With dwell time, a user may have clicked around on a site for a few seconds, but ultimately they got off the site. With bounce rate, someone could spend an hour on a site. However, it is considered a bounce if they do not click on any links and then decide to hit their back button. In other words, bounce rate does not indicate how much time someone spends on a site.

If someone hits the back button without clicking on any other links, chances are the dwell time is not going to be extensive, but that is not always the case. Sometimes, if a page has a long dwell time, but it has a higher bounce rate, this could mean that the user does not need to click on any other links. For example, if someone looked up "Different types of motor oil" and a page lists and explained the different types, they may not have needed to click on anything else on the page. Even if a user spends two hours on that page, that page would still receive a bounce if they hit the back button.

Sites with high dwell time but high bounce rates may want to consider implementing videos on their pages. Adding videos does run the risk of slowing down a page's loading time. Yet, there are workarounds for web developers to add video links to a site to help speed up loading times and reduce bounce rates.



Pogo Sticking



Pogo sticking means the user is using several sites from the SERPs (search engine results pages) to find what they are looking for. For example, someone might search for information on cleaning cars. They click on the first result and quickly realize it is not what they wanted; they will bounce back to the SERPs page to go to the next site; this is called pogo-sticking. It is often confused bounce rate, but these two also have differences. Pogo sticking is when a user enters a site strictly from a SERP, whereas the bounce rate can be from any source.

While Google doesn't necessarily consider pogo sticking a factor, it can give the web creator an indication they may need to make a few changes to their site. For instance, pogo-sticking can indicate slow loading times, low-quality content, clickbait, and other poor user experience factors. Pogo sticking shouldn't be looked at by itself to determine whether there is a problem. Just because someone jumped off a site does not mean that there was anything wrong with it. Therefore, when looking at a site's web analytics, pogo-sticking should be considered in conjunction with other factors to determine if there needs to be a change.



Organic Click-Through-Rate



Organic Click-Through-Rate or Organic CTR is one of the most important factors. Sites with high CTR typically rank the highest. The whole point of SEO is to show up at the top because people are more likely to click on the first few results. Therefore, a site will have a better chance of staying at the top with a higher CTR. While CTR is not always directly correlated to a user's experience, there is a way to give a user a good experience before they even click on that result.

It is said that adding brackets to the title of a page gives a user a quick preview of what the page is. For example, a title that says "5 Best Exercises to Lose Weight" [Video] lets people know this is not just a page with text. This page offers a video that might show how to do said exercises as well as explain them.

User Intent

Understanding a user's intent is part of understanding the target demographic. User intent is the main goal of a user when searching for something online. Search intent typically includes information, commercial, navigational, and transactional. Someone trying to figure out their audience's search intent can type in a KW and see what Google shows. For instance, the keyword might be health insurance. When Google provided results, many of the top results were about the cheapest and the best health insurance, the user's intent. Therefore, an article may have the title "Best Health Insurance Coverage for the Lowest Rates" to meet that user's intent.

Core Web Vitals

Google implemented core web vitals as part of its ranking factor in June of 2021. Core Web Vitals include three main areas:

-Loading Content Paint (LPC)

-First Input Delay (FID)

-Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS)

Core Web Vitals may sound more complicated than it actually is. The LPC is the loading speed of a page or how long it takes to load. The FID involves how fast a user interacts with a page. Interactions can include clicking on links, using site navigation, entering user entering information, etc. The CLS is how stable the page is when it loads. If a page is jumpy when it loads, it has poor CLS.

Core Web Vitals can be found in the Google Search Console account. It can track a site for both desktop and mobile devices. It will show which URLs are bad, which need improvement, and which are good.

A user's experience on a site is crucial. When determining a user's experience, none of these signals should be examined alone. They should all be looked at in combination to provide the best course of action in SEO optimization. However, good links and high-quality content are still a top priority to help a site rank high on Google's SERPs.

