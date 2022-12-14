Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,762 in the last 365 days.

Rare Earth Elements Market All Set to Reach US$7.3 Bn by 2026 | Fairfield Market Research Finds Application Concentrated in Magnets

As per the latest report by Fairfield Market Research, the Global Rare Earth Elements Market is Expected to Exhibit a CAGR of 10.2% Between 2022 and 2026.

/EIN News/ -- London, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising usage in making of permanent magnets, and for aerospace application will drive the global rare earth elements market ahead. The perceived capability of rare earth elements to effectively and efficiently addressing the various concerns around the presence of pollutants in engine exhaust systems is also likely to fuel demand in rare earth elements market. A recently published report on global rare earth elements market by Fairfield Market Research suggests that the market will flourish in line with mounting demand from emerging economies, as well as rising reliance on the sustainable resource pool. Up from around US$3.5 Bn in 2021, rare earth elements market is projected to reach US$7.3 Bn by the end of 2026.

Get the Sample Copy of Rare Earth Elements Market at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/global-rare-earth-elements-market/request-sample

Key Research Insights

  • Global market revenue will double between 2022 and 2026, exhibiting more than 10% growth
  • Magnets will continue to capture a whopping 80% share in market revenue by 2026 end
  • Hegemony of Asia Pacific will prevail through 2026 with nearly 80% market value share

Insights into Segmental Analysis

In terms of the product-wise analysis, light rare earth elements that represented an approximately US$2.8 Bn market in 2020 will continue to surge ahead of their heavy counterparts. Among the key areas of application, i.e., functional ceramics, batteries, magnets, glass, catalysts, polishing powders, and phosphors, the report indicates primacy of magnets that currently hold around 30% volume share in rare earth elements market. Extensive uptake of magnet across industries like automotive, medical, power generation, and electronics warrants a constant stream of revenue generation opportunities for the participants in rare earth elements market. Demand is further likely to accelerate with the new headways of growth emerging in the medical devices and equipment sector. Substantial magnet consumption for equipment like MRI machines, sleep apnea machines, pacemakers, and insulin pumps further keep the demand afloat in rare earth elements market.

Key Report Highlights

  • Market will remain influenced by the estimations of nearly 10x growth in existing EV sales by 2030 end
  • Market awaits a wave of opportunities as the boom around clean energy technologies grows denser. Exhaustive application of magnets in electric vehicles, and at wind farms especially contributes toward clean energy technology development to a large extent, thereby fostering rare earth elements market growth

Insights into Regional Analysis

While China alone making up for a whopping 90% of the total supply of rare earth elements, Asia Pacific will continue to be in the bandwagon. The report in its regional analysis section reveals that the region is nearing maturity in terms of its capacity of converting rare earth elements to valued products. Leading the pack in global rare earth elements market, Asia Pacific accounts for a revenue share of around 80%. Although a majority of sourcing is currently concentrated in China, big markets like the US, Japan, Australia, and India have been striving to reduce their reliance on China. In addition, the report points to robust growth in investments in the region’s offshore wind sector, which would propel revenue generation opportunities for Asia Pacific’s rare earth elements market. A few other significant factors fortifying the region’s top positioning in global rare earth elements market, include rising healthcare investments, and an exceptionally growing rate of vehicle electrification.

Key Companies in Global Rare Earth Elements Market Space

The global rare earth elements market report has considered some of the significant players for detailed competitive analysis, and strategic profiling. Mitsubishi Corporation RTM Japan Ltd., Lynas Rare Earth Ltd., MP Materials, China Rare Earth Group Co. Ltd, Medallion Resources Ltd., and American Rare Earths Limited are some of the players profiled in report.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research:   https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/global-rare-earth-elements-market/request-customization

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details
Base Year 2021  
Forecast Year 2022 – 2026
Market Size in 2021 US$3.5 Bn
Estimated Market Size in 2026 US$7.3 Bn
CAGR 10.2%  
Key Players Aluminum Corp of China, Iluka Resources Limited, Arafura Resources Limited, Lynas Rare Earths Ltd.

Market Segmentation

Product Coverage

  • Light Rare Earth Elements
    • Lanthanum
    • Cerium
    • Neodymium
    • Samarium
    • Praseodymium
    • Misc. (Europium, etc.)
  • Heavy Rare Earth Elements
    • Yttrium
    • Dysprosium
    • Gadolinium
    • Terbium
    • Erbium
    • Misc. (Holmium, Thulium, etc.)

Application Coverage

  • Magnets
  • Catalysts
    • FCC Catalysts
    • Automotive Catalysts
  • Metallurgy
  • Polishing Powders
  • Phosphors
  • Ceramics
  • Batteries
  • Misc. (Defence, Chemical, Glass, etc.)

Geographical Coverage

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Asia Pacific

Leading Companies

  • China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co. Ltd.
  • China Minmetals Rare Earth Co. Ltd.
  • Jiangxi Copper Corporation Limited
  • Shenghe Resources Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd.
  • Guangdong Rare Earth Industry Group Co., Ltd.
  • Grinm Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.
  • China Rare Earth Holdings Limited
  • MP Materials
  • Lynas Rare Earths, Ltd.
  • IREL Limited

Report Inclusions

  • Market Estimates and Forecast
  • Market Dynamics
  • Industry Trends
  • Competition Landscape
  • Product-wise Analysis
  • Application-wise Analysis
  • Region-wise Analysis
  • Country-wise Analysis
  • Key Trends Analysis
  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research
London, UK
UK +44 (0)20 30025888   
USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746 
Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/
Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Rare Earth Elements Market All Set to Reach US$7.3 Bn by 2026 | Fairfield Market Research Finds Application Concentrated in Magnets

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.