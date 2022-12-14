Katherine White Joins PM Consulting Group as Vice President of Delivery and Programs

Seasoned Industry Leader Brings Invaluable Expertise to Enhance PMCG’s Growing International Development and Healthcare Offerings

TOWSON, Md., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Consulting Group (PMCG), a Maryland-based firm that delivers international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services to federal and state government clients, today announced that Katherine White has joined its leadership team as vice president of international programs and delivery.



White leads PMCG’s efforts to enhance the customer experience with federal clients by establishing workflows to effectively implement solutions and ensure access to crucial resources that impact people’s lives worldwide. PMCG currently works in 36 countries, leading and supporting programs on behalf of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

White draws on a successful track record in federal contracting, having managed nearly 100 programs. In her role, she designs effective processes to create lasting, positive change, collaborating with accounting, finance, business development, and program management teams to ensure seamless and streamlined solutions for PMCG’s clients.

Before joining PMCG, White held senior leadership roles at Danya International, Social Solutions, and Diversified Business Technologies.

“I’m delighted to collaborate across PMCG to assist clients in achieving missions that I believe in strongly,” said White. “From challenges in international development to improving healthcare in our country, our programs make a difference in people’s lives within and outside the United States.”

“Katherine brings a valuable and wise perspective that will further bolster PMCG’s unwavering commitment to service excellence for our clients,” said Walter Barnes III, President of PMCG. “She epitomizes consistent, high-quality leadership and the devotion we feel as a company to our clients’ missions.”

About PM Consulting Group

PM Consulting Group (PMCG) is a Maryland-based firm that specializes in international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services. Visit PMCG at www.pmcgllc.com.

PMCG contracting vehicles: OASIS SB/8a Pool 1 (47QRAD20D1060/47QRAD20D8121); GSA 8a STARS III (47QTCB22D0222); and GSA MAS (GS-00F-166GA)

