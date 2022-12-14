Cloverpop Decision Intelligence Platform Raises Series A Financing to Transform Enterprise Decision-Making

Cloverpop Decision Intelligence platform raises Series A financing to help the world's largest brands grow by transforming enterprise decision-making, bringing together human and artificial intelligence

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearbox Decisions, Inc., creators of the Cloverpop Decision Intelligence platform that is transforming enterprise decision-making, today announces a Series A round of financing led by Allos Ventures and joined by SaaS Ventures, Tawani Ventures, North Coast Ventures, and existing investor Sandalphon Capital. With this new round of funding, the company will accelerate investment in the Cloverpop Decision Intelligence platform and expand its go-to-market team.

"We are taking enterprise decision-making to the next level and this latest round of funding validates our vision and ability to execute in a high-demand market, as more organizations seek out a strategic advantage with human-empowered, transparent and decentralized decision-making," says Cloverpop CEO Eugene Roytburg.

Organizations that are "Decision Leaders" drive 5x better shareholder returns relative to their peers. Each year, companies invest billions of dollars in data and analytics in hopes of improved decision-making, yet almost 60 percent of that investment is wasted. The Cloverpop Decision Intelligence platform helps companies get the most out of their decision assets by bringing together human and artificial intelligence to make better, faster decisions with optimal chances of business success.

"Cloverpop is a leader in the Decision Intelligence category because of our unique approach to decision optimization," says co-founder Lanny Roytburg. "Our all-in-one platform works 'decision-back,' starting with decision workflows that enable cross-functional collaboration and then supercharges the process with automation, creating a system of record that grows institutional knowledge and improves business results."

Today, Cloverpop works with some of the world's most admired brands, including Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Blue Diamond Growers, and more. Cloverpop is establishing itself as the gold-standard system of record for enterprise decisions, enabling trust, buy-in, and engagement within increasingly decentralized teams.

"Decision intelligence has become a critical business strategy and Cloverpop is quickly becoming a category leader, working with many of the world's most notable consumer brands," says David Kerr, Partner at Allos Ventures. "Allos is excited to invest and partner with the Cloverpop team to further support their growth and innovation."

Cloverpop is on a mission to transform business decision-making, so we created the first Decision Intelligence platform based on a complete system of record for business decisions. Through our Decision Intelligence platform, we provide enterprise clients with solutions to structure, collaborate, automate, and learn from decisions. Thanks to our proven technology and process, we remove human biases, connect the dots across data, increase stakeholder buy-in and drive decision speed and quality.

We are thought leaders in the field of enterprise decision-making, behavioral science, AI, and the future of work. Our clients include Fortune 100 companies in the consumer goods, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and technology sectors.

