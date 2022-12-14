LOAR PLLC Doubles SOAR Texas Scholarship Fund to $500K, Doubles Scholarships Available to 20. Applications Available Today.

SOAR Texas is a non-profit organization providing funding, mentorship, and support to female leaders pursuing higher education.

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOAR PLLC is a fast-growing, woman-owned, personal injury law firm with offices located in Austin, DFW, Waco and Edinburg serving all Texans. This firm launched SOAR Texas, a nonprofit scholarship foundation, to provide $100K in annual college scholarships to 20 outstanding female students who are the future leaders of their schools, communities, and businesses. The application for 2023 SOAR Scholars opens today, Dec. 14, and all qualified candidates are encouraged to apply. With the launch of our Rio Grande Valley LOAR office, we are now able to add the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley to the list of eligible universities. Full bios of last year's winners can be found at SOAR Scholars.

The winners will be honored at LOAR Texas Summer Celebration in June 2023. The recipient will have access to continuing education, professional development, and mentoring throughout their college or graduate school experience. As new scholarship recipients are chosen each year, previous recipients will be invited to continue participating in SOAR activities. Ongoing participants will be able to pay it forward by providing mentorship to the new recipients and continue to benefit from the ongoing relationships these circles will build.

SOAR Scholar, Lisa Lozano, Texas A&M PhD candidate, shared, "As a first-year doctoral student at Texas A&M University, I'm so grateful to be a SOAR scholar. The award has granted me financial stability, and in turn, allowed me to focus more on studying and building my therapeutic skills at the TAMU psychology training clinic! Amber and the team check in with us throughout the semester, and it's evident that they genuinely care about our well-being. Being a first-generation student, it's really nice to have their holistic support and know they're a resource I can rely on for professional development or just to talk about my experience navigating graduate school. My hope is to return to the Rio Grande Valley and provide psychological services to my community which is predominately Latinx and low-income."

"The SOAR scholarship funds I received are invaluable contributions to my ability to participate fully in the law school experience, including exploring various internships, volunteering in the pro bono clinics, and participating in student organizations," said SOAR Scholar Arielle Allen, University of Texas Law School.

For more information on the SOAR Texas Scholarship program, to make a donation to SOAR Scholars or to serve as a Mentor, visit SOAR Texas. For more information, visit our website or contact us, Contact@LOARtexas.com, 888-288-6503; and follow LOAR PLLC on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn for more announcements.

Contact Information:

Mimi Jaye

Administrative Director

mimi@loartexas.com

512-777-3135



