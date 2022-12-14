The HomeBuyers Hour - Betsy Green talks about Honesty and Integrity in Real Estate

Betsy, Charlie, and Patrick The HomeBuyers Hour on AM820 Charles Bellefontaine of Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc. Joey Mathews of The Federal Savings Bank Patrick Loftus of Loftus Law is a Co-Host on The HomeBuyers Hour

How important are Honesty and Integrity in Real Estate? Find out more in today's episode of The HomeBuyers Hour with Charlie Bellefontaine

I don’t have any patience for anything less there are too many really good professionals out there and this is how I operate so I expect the same standard from anyone else I hire” — Betsy Green

This episode we chat about the problems associated with dual agency. We also share some things to watch out for when hiring a real estate professional. Figuring out how to pick the most professional person as my coach, guide, or advisor can be difficult and challenging. The one that promises the quickest sale, or highest price of your home may not be the best choice. Asking about marketing dollars that gets spent advertising your property, how much experience the professional has, check reviews, and learn all you can about the person who will be helping you with the biggest purchase.This episode will focus on integrity and honesty and confidence measuring more than anything in any business."I don't have any patience for anything less there are too many really good professionals out there and this is how I operate so I expect the same standard from anyone else I hire"-Betsy GreenWhen working with a client the objective is to make sure they have no regrets about buying or selling and that they have all the information they have access to. Betsy is a great researcher and will commit all due diligence possible so they can make very sound decisions and have no regrets! Great right?Until recently, Betsy Green managed her own RE brokerage with cofounder Quentin Green (since 1999). Together, the two sold over 700 Chicago-area homes and in December 2018, they joined Coldwell Banker Global Luxury as team leaders. Much of Betsyâ€™s success is attributed to her keen ability to simplify the home buying process and thoroughly prepare client buyers for every step involved. She has personally completed nearly a dozen rehabs as GC and shares her knowledge about building structure and design. Betsy doesnâ€™t just list property, she first applies her 10 point assessment and suggests updates that are often minor though increase the likelihood for a successful sale. Betsy serves as a mediator and arbitrator for the Chicago Association of Realtors and can be found volunteering at Horsefeathers (Hippotherapy for disabled children) and Hope House in Chicagoâ€™s Lawndale neighborhood. Her family is proud to boast three generations of RE brokers!

The HomeBuyers Hour - Importance of Honesty and Integrity in Real Estate