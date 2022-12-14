Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,833 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Tong Statement on Sandy Hook Anniversary

Press Releases

Attorney General William Tong

12/14/2022

Attorney General Tong Statement on Sandy Hook Anniversary

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong issued a statement on the tenth anniversary of the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

“For ten years, 26 Connecticut families have woken up with a wound that will never heal. For ten years, innocent children—now teenagers and young adults—have lived with a pain, trauma and unrelenting vigilance that will never subside. Ten years ago, we lost 26 precious children and dedicated educators to one of the most horrific acts of gun violence any country has ever endured. Today, we honor this painful anniversary with love and kindness, but also with a fierce commitment to stopping the uniquely American horror of gun violence in our communities,” said Attorney General Tong. “In the ten years since that horrific tragedy, Connecticut has united in action behind some of the strongest, lifesaving gun safety laws in the nation. We cannot relent, and we will not go back.”

Twitter: @AGWilliamTong
Facebook: CT Attorney General
Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton
elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318
attorney.general@ct.gov

You just read:

Attorney General Tong Statement on Sandy Hook Anniversary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.