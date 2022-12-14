Press Releases

12/14/2022

Attorney General Tong Statement on Sandy Hook Anniversary

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong issued a statement on the tenth anniversary of the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

“For ten years, 26 Connecticut families have woken up with a wound that will never heal. For ten years, innocent children—now teenagers and young adults—have lived with a pain, trauma and unrelenting vigilance that will never subside. Ten years ago, we lost 26 precious children and dedicated educators to one of the most horrific acts of gun violence any country has ever endured. Today, we honor this painful anniversary with love and kindness, but also with a fierce commitment to stopping the uniquely American horror of gun violence in our communities,” said Attorney General Tong. “In the ten years since that horrific tragedy, Connecticut has united in action behind some of the strongest, lifesaving gun safety laws in the nation. We cannot relent, and we will not go back.”

