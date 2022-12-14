Author Karen Carlson Shares the Events in her Love Life that Eventually Led her to Make One of her Riskiest Decisions
"I left my heart in Turkey"TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Karen Carlson shares her real-life experiences in finding love in the most unexpected times.
The story begins with how married life was for Karen. Karen was married to Dick but eventually, they had to go separate ways and figure life out on their own. Karen gave love another shot when she met Cap. Picture a perfect relationship, one could attest that Karen and Cap were really a perfect match. Wanting to escape from the cold weather in the states, the couple decided to fly to Greece and Turkey. Later on, Karen was faced with an ultimate setback that made her rethink her relationship with Cap. Cap was addicted to hashish. Carlson saw his “true colors”. Their relationship fell apart.
Karen is a strong woman. Not wanting to fly back to the states, she figured it would be best for her to stay in Turkey for a while. A couple of friends helped her find a place to stay. Until she met Sulayman, a Turkish man and both of them fell in love. There’s a catch, Sulayman is married. Is it worth the risk? Will Karen fight her love for Sulayman?
Anastasia Styles, an Amazon customer, left a great review of the book as she says “This story is compelling from the start to the end, well-written and detailed without ever being at risk of being dry in its delivery.”
"My Risky Romance in Turkey" is based on a true story and it is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms. Grab a copy and embark on a journey of romance, thrill and adventures!
