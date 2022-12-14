Submit Release
A TALE OF ROMANCE AND… RISKS

My Risky Romance in Turkey

Author Karen Carlson narrates the twists and turns of her love life, adventures, and risky decisions in life

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen Carlson, the author shares her true life story in her book entitled; "My Risky Romance in Turkey." Karen loves to travel overseas. For a traveler like her, it is yet to be expected for her to try new experiences, immerse in different cultures and most especially, meet new people along the way.

The story begins with Karen’s first heartbreak, the end of her marriage with Dick. As time passed by, Karen, later on, met Cap. Wanting to escape the cold weather in the states, the couple flew to Greece and eventually to Turkey. Thinking it was a blissful journey for both of them, an unexpected turn of events led the relationship to fall apart. It was a risk for Karen but she knew it was the right thing to do. Not wanting to come home to the states just yet, Karen found solace in Turkey which eventually led her to Suleyman, a married Turkish man.

“A fantastic memoir!” says Phil Bolos, an Amazon customer. He recommends the book as it covers Karen's journey as she goes from being in love to being out of love, to being in a world that she is struggling to understand.

This book is based on a true story and it is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms. Grab a copy and embark on a journey of romance, thrill, and adventures!

About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

