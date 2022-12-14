Mosaic and Atlantic Jasper Building First Build-to-Rent Neighborhood in Northern Arizona Master Planned Community

Groundbreaking announced on 240-unit community, Flats at Jasper, in Prescott Valley

Mosaic, the nation's leading institutional-grade general contractor, has broken ground on The Flats at Jasper, a new build-to-rent (BTR) community within the nationally-recognized Jasper master planned community in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Atlantic Jasper, developer of The Flats, has partnered with Mosaic to build the 26.1-acre site, which will include 240 horizontal apartment-style build-to-rent units. The project is expected to benefit from the strong housing market in the Prescott area, providing a much needed transitional product type for out-of-town demand, which makes up a large portion of the population.

"We approached the development of the Flats at Jasper with a long-term investment horizon in mind," said David Brown, co-manager of Atlantic Jasper. "The units feature luxury fixtures and details, a first-class clubhouse, and other amenities designed to provide a competitive advantage in the Prescott market. Mosaic's previous on-site experience and established area trade partners made them the ideal general contractor to deliver high-quality homes and amenities for the Flats at Jasper."

This unique BTR community will offer numerous amenities, including a state-of-the-art 5,000 square foot clubhouse with a 24-hour workout facility and meeting spaces, pool, hot hub, spa, dog park and dog wash facilities, along with open spaces and grilling stations throughout the community.

Mosaic has previously partnered with other regional home builders on the Jasper clean-energy community and seeks to build on this success with a new partner, Atlantic Jasper.

"This is our third project in the Jasper community, and the first build-to-rent neighborhood within the masterplan," said Alex Pollack, Director of Partnerships at Mosaic. "Atlantic Jasper saw the need for a for-rent product type based on the strong regional demographics. Our pre-development services team and robust on-site experience within the community were the perfect fit for supporting their innovative vision of an ideal site layout, standout architectural features, and an ambitious and executable construction plan."

The new site will offer four floor plans in a combination of single-family detached homes and duplexes ranging from 760 to 1,039 square feet. The homes offer one-bedroom and one-bathroom or two-bedroom and two-bathroom options, with one of the one-bedroom floor plans including a home office space. The community includes detached garages and residents will benefit from walking trails and other amenities within the master plan. Construction is anticipated to finish in 2025.

About Mosaic

Mosaic is the nation's fastest-growing general contractor, building homes for the country's most innovative residential developers. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Phoenix, the institutional-grade general contractor provides a full suite of construction services, from pre-development to warranty and lease up. As an industry leader in build-to-rent, the Mosaic team's combined experience spans more than 24,000 BTR units across 100 communities. Mosaic's GC operations span multiple states, including Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Idaho, California, and Florida. Learn more about how Mosaic is empowering developers and trade partners at www.mosaic.us.

About Atlantic Jasper

The development partners of Atlantic Jasper have extensive development experience and have worked together for over 35 years. Atlantic Jasper and its affiliates have been involved in the development and management of numerous residential subdivisions, manufactured home communities, condominiums, and apartments in California, Hawaii, Arizona, and Massachusetts.

