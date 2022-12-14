IntelePeer Wins Bronze in 12th annual Best in Biz Awards

IntelePeer, a leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and Communications Automation Platform provider, has been named a bronze winner in Customer Service Department of the Year in Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

IntelePeer is being acknowledged for helping companies solve their biggest customer interaction challenges. By implementing solutions found in its suite of low- and no-code apps, Marketplace, its clients drove internal and external shifts that improved both customer and employee experiences. IntelePeer's apps can seamlessly integrate with an organization's current workflow, CRM, billing system, or any system with APIs. Marketplace solutions simplify processes, require no developer resources, and enable communication automation workflows to be brought to life in hours, or days, versus traditional CPaaS solutions that can take months to implement. Marketplace apps include:

An Advanced Customization feature that allows for continuous iteration of Marketplace's no-code apps,

a Business Continuity Planning app for emergencies that helps handle disconnections, power outages, staff fluctuations, network interruptions, and more,

a no-code two-factor authentication app for enhanced security,

and a Cloud Queuing application for contact centers that manages inbound traffic, including unplanned surges, add incremental call queueing capacity, and provides insights into call analytics.

The 12th annual program saw fierce competition among more than 700 entries from public and private companies of all sizes and representing all industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from some of the most iconic global brands to the most innovative start-ups and resilient local companies. This year's judges highlighted the winning companies' visionary leadership, innovative strides in the use of new technologies, laudable employee diversity and inclusion programs and workplace best practices, and many winners' continued community involvement and monetary and time investments in their environment and corporate social responsibility programs.

"As a leading provider of communications automation solutions, we're pleased to receive a Best in Biz Award," commented IntelePeer CEO, Frank Fawzi. "Businesses are turning to automation to streamline processes, save money, and provide a better experience to customers and employees alike. Our communication automation platform provides businesses with simple, easy-to-use tools that can be deployed by anyone, regardless of technical experience or developer resources, which is incredibly valuable in today's economic environment."

Since the program's inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Thanks to the impressive diversity of represented outlets and the unparalleled experience and expertise of the editors and reporters serving as judges, Best in Biz Awards judging panels are uniquely suited to objectively determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries. The 2022 judging panel included, among others, writers from AdWeek, Computerworld, Forbes, The Globe & Mail, Inc., The Oregonian and Portland Tribune.

Best in Biz Awards 2022 honors were conferred in 100 different categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Marketing Executive, Most Innovative Service, Enterprise Product, Best New Product, App, CSR Program, Environmental Program, Website and Film/Video of the Year. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2022, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2022-winners.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer helps customers communicate better, faster and smarter, through its omnichannel communications platform. Our low code, no code and co-creation options provide customers with simple, easy-to-use tools that can be utilized by anyone and are also accessible through developer APIs. Powering automation through AI and analytics, IntelePeer provides industry-leading time-to-value and rapid time to improved customer experiences with solutions that work seamlessly with existing business software and infrastructure. For more information visit: www.IntelePeer.com.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

