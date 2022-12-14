Want to book a private jet? There's an app for that

ONEflight International launches private aviation application

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONEflight International, Inc. launched the Book a Jet (BAJit) application today, a mobile platform designed to securely search, select, and book private aircrafts. Available on both Apple and Android devices, the BAJit app unlocks the private aviation booking experience to anyone with a cell phone across the globe.



“We are thrilled to roll out our app to the masses. Flying private should be as simple as flying commercial or even scheduling an Uber,” said Ferren Rajput, Founder and CEO of ONEflight International. “The BAJit app puts it in everyone’s hands and allows users to choose private jets that suit their needs based on what’s available, the size, pricing, and amenities they desire.”

The BAJit app grants users access to over 5,000 aircraft and 700 charter companies globally. Members and non-members alike may track planes, flight paths, and save searches on the app, heightening price visibility and comparison shopping for customers searching for the best deal. Domestic flights are guaranteed if booked within 10 hours of launch while the same can be said within 96 hours for international trips. Rajput expects this to drop even further in the future.

“Our goal is to drive booking to under a day’s notice for all flights. Eventually, we expect customers will be able to choose a flight path then be on the plane just a few hours later. ONEflight is revolutionizing an industry that historically relied on calling a travel agent and it wasn’t easily accessible to the general public,” said Rajput.

The COVID-19 lockdowns, travel restrictions, and mask mandates of 2020 severely stifled the airline industry. As society inched back to normalcy in 2021 and 2022, labor shortages, mass flight cancellations, and lost luggage complaints plagued commercial airlines and left many travelers searching for an alternative. Private air travel bookings surged and, despite the end of the pandemic, customer retention remains high for the industry.

ONEflight in particular garnered several fans due to its technologically advanced air travel experience. In the past year alone, the private aviation company welcomed several high-profile brand ambassadors: three-time Superbowl champion John Elway, entrepreneur and Shark Tank personalities like Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary, and former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci. Some clients include Kurt Russell, Kevin Costner, and more. Inc. 5000 also named ONEflight as one of 2021’s Fastest Growing Companies in the United States.

“Customer experience is always our top priority, from the moment they book the flight until the moment they arrive at their destination,” said Rajput. “There will be more enhancements to come to make flying private even easier. Stay tuned.”

About ONEflight International, Inc.

ONEflight International, Incorporated is a global private aviation company revolutionizing the luxury private jet travel industry since the company’s founding in 2010. It is the fastest growing market leader developing and implementing technological solutions for non-commercial air travel through the proprietary online Book a Jet platform. With over 700 world-class aircraft charter operator partnerships and a network of 5,000 private jets worldwide, ONEflight empowers members to seamlessly search, select and book a private flight with a fleet of aircraft at their disposal and excellent customer service from booking to disembarking. ONEflight firmly believes you don’t need to OWN, you just need to FLY.

Visit oneflight.net for more information.

Media Contact

Mark Dismuke

Vice President of Strategic Growth

ONEflight International, Inc.

720-684-5650

markdismuke@oneflight.net