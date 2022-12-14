KarmaCheck and Candidate.ly Streamline Background Checks for Applicants

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KarmaCheck , a first-of-its-kind company that uses candidate-centric technology to bring truth, speed, and efficiency to background checks, announced today a partnership with Candidate.ly that will allow Candidate.ly customers to seamlessly integrate KarmaCheck background checks into the overall applicant management system.



74% of employers have hired the wrong person, and 33 percent blame that on false qualifications claimed by an applicant during their interview process. In addition to the resumes, interview notes, skill tests, and data like salary expectations, background checks are a critical component of demonstrating careful and thorough consideration of the candidate’s recent and past performance.

"The partnership between KarmaCheck and Candidate.ly will allow our mutual clients to integrate KarmaCheck's robust background checks on a Candidate.ly's profile with just one click," said Jan Jedlinski, CEO and co-founder of Candidate.ly. "Candidate.ly continues to transform how candidate submissions are done, and our partnership with KarmaCheck further strengthens the capabilities we provide to our clients as part of a candidate-first, client-friendly experience."

"Accelerating the talent experience is quickly becoming critical to employers who want to attract talent successfully," said Eric Ly, Co-Founder & CEO of KarmaCheck. "Since KarmaCheck shares this vision, we're thrilled to work together with Candidate.ly to deliver an overall faster and user-friendly workflow to recruiters and employers."

About KarmaCheck

From background checks to employment and identity verification, KarmaCheck is the new truth layer for the Internet. Using best-in-class, proprietary technology, and a candidate-centric model, KarmaCheck helps companies hire more efficiently and allows individuals to own their identities.

For more information about KarmaCheck, visit www.karmacheck.com .

About Candidate.ly

Candidate.ly is the market-leading client portal for Bullhorn. It reduces the busywork associated with candidate submissions and helps recruiters and account managers to create stunning candidate submissions right from within Bullhorn.

Share candidates with clients as a link instead of attaching resumes to an email. Get faster client feedback, see when a client viewed your submission, increase client satisfaction and make more placements.

To learn more visit: www.candidate.ly

