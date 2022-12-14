CfPIE Introduces New Course on Ethics in Medical Research

Two-day virtual training session will give participants the skills to identify and address ethical challenges

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Professional Innovation and Education (CfPIE), a global leader in life sciences training, has announced a new two-day virtual course addressing responsible, ethical conduct in research. Ethics in Research — Values for Responsible Conduct of Research will provide participants with the necessary concepts and vocabulary to engage with ethical challenges along with the skills to identify and address moral dilemmas.

Hosted by Professor of Philosophy and Health Care Ethics at MCPHS University Ken Richman, Ph.D., the course is founded on and guided by three core ideas:

Ethics is part of our jobs and lives, and the need to apply ethical thinking is not a sign that something has gone wrong.

Science is a profession, and scientific research comes with its own distinct set of standards.

A researcher with the skills and confidence to discuss ethical challenges at work can lower their company's ethical liability risk.

"Given the ever-evolving complexity concerning Ethics in Research, CfPIE is excited to offer our first course devoted to this topic and presented by one of the most respected experts on the subject," explains Mark Mazzie, CfPIE founder and CEO. "Kenneth Richman, Ph.D., combines philosophical concepts and real-world, practical examples to equip participants with everything they need to apply moral reasoning in both their personal and professional lives."

Ethics in Research - Values for Responsible Conduct of Research will be hosted online from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CST on Jan. 30 and 31. Participants can register now here.

The Center for Professional Innovation and Education (CfPIE) is the global leader in life sciences training, providing specialized courses for pharma/biotech, medical device, and skin/cosmetics topics. Classroom and custom on-site formats and certification programs help improve personal skills, maintain regulatory compliance, and advance careers. Small class sizes and industry-active course directors promote a dynamic learning environment with excellent student-to-teacher interaction. More information: http://www.cfpie.com

