Perfect Market Conditions for UK Expat and Foreign National Investors

House price growth is currently at its lowest level since February 2020, having dropped to 0.7% over the last three months.

The average discount on a property has risen to 3% in recent weeks and 11% of sellers have accepted reductions of 5% or more.

The fact that prices and market conditions are returning to pre-pandemic levels is good news for UK expat and foreign national investors as they will be able to pick up a bargain on many properties when considering their relative price compared to recent history.