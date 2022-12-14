Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,831 in the last 365 days.

Owl.co Names Janae Tapley Sorenson as Vice President of Growth

Sorenson will leverage a strong background in insurance sales and entrepreneurship to grow Owl’s business across North America

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl.co, a leading insurtech dedicated to providing unbiased evidence at scale for life and health insurers, is pleased to announce the addition of Janae Tapley Sorenson as their first-ever Vice President of Growth. In this new role, Sorenson will lead Owl’s business development, distribution strategy, and partnerships initiatives across North America.

"We’re extremely impressed with Janae’s experience, and more importantly her passion for connecting insurance leaders and experts with new ideas that are transformational,” said Vahid Mirjalili, Co-founder and COO of Owl. “We’re lucky to have her join our team and look forward to seeing her drive our growth initiatives.”

Prior to joining Owl, Sorenson held various leadership positions in sales and marketing at global insurance carriers Lincoln Financial and BlueCross BlueShield. She also provided consulting in business development and growth strategies for global brokers Aon and Willis. Sorenson is also co-founder of First Impressions HQ, a company that provides training in presentation and sales skills based on acting fundamentals in an interactive, fun way.

“I’m excited about this opportunity to leverage my experience and extensive network on the carrier and consultant sides of the business.,” said Sorenson. “I see my role as a bit of an “evangelist” for Owl - something I attribute to my experience as a connector. My aim is to help carriers understand why our claims technology is a game-changer for their business, helping them transform how they make claim decisions.”

About Owl.co
Owl is a leading insurtech company dedicated to building the world’s first real-time, intelligent platform for delivering insights from compliant, public domain information at scale. They combine the power of machine learning (artificial intelligence) with systematic analysis of thousands of public sources to provide unbiased evidence that transforms insurance decisions. For more information, visit owl.co.

Vahid Mirjalili
1 647 987 1981
vahid@owl.co

 


You just read:

Owl.co Names Janae Tapley Sorenson as Vice President of Growth

Distribution channels: Companies, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.