Owl.co Names Janae Tapley Sorenson as Vice President of Growth

Sorenson will leverage a strong background in insurance sales and entrepreneurship to grow Owl’s business across North America

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl.co, a leading insurtech dedicated to providing unbiased evidence at scale for life and health insurers, is pleased to announce the addition of Janae Tapley Sorenson as their first-ever Vice President of Growth. In this new role, Sorenson will lead Owl’s business development, distribution strategy, and partnerships initiatives across North America.



"We’re extremely impressed with Janae’s experience, and more importantly her passion for connecting insurance leaders and experts with new ideas that are transformational,” said Vahid Mirjalili, Co-founder and COO of Owl. “We’re lucky to have her join our team and look forward to seeing her drive our growth initiatives.”

Prior to joining Owl, Sorenson held various leadership positions in sales and marketing at global insurance carriers Lincoln Financial and BlueCross BlueShield. She also provided consulting in business development and growth strategies for global brokers Aon and Willis. Sorenson is also co-founder of First Impressions HQ, a company that provides training in presentation and sales skills based on acting fundamentals in an interactive, fun way.

“I’m excited about this opportunity to leverage my experience and extensive network on the carrier and consultant sides of the business.,” said Sorenson. “I see my role as a bit of an “evangelist” for Owl - something I attribute to my experience as a connector. My aim is to help carriers understand why our claims technology is a game-changer for their business, helping them transform how they make claim decisions.”

About Owl.co

Owl is a leading insurtech company dedicated to building the world’s first real-time, intelligent platform for delivering insights from compliant, public domain information at scale. They combine the power of machine learning (artificial intelligence) with systematic analysis of thousands of public sources to provide unbiased evidence that transforms insurance decisions. For more information, visit owl.co.

Vahid Mirjalili

1 647 987 1981

vahid@owl.co





