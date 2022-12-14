Gordon Brothers Promotes Michael Guelfo & Samantha Findley to Managing Directors

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, has promoted Michael Guelfo to Managing Director, Commercial & Industrial, and Samantha Findley to Managing Director, Capital.

In his new role, Guelfo structures and executes large, multi-asset transactions within a broad cross section of manufacturing segments. During his tenure with Gordon Brothers, Guelfo has managed multiple large projects within the textile, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and chemical processing, and metalworking segments.

Based in Atlanta, he has over 30 years of experience in asset valuations, complex dispositions and project management.

In her new role, Findley oversees lending and investment opportunities across all industries in Australia and New Zealand and is responsible for transactions throughout the structuring, execution and portfolio life cycle. Findley leads a team of finance and investment experts and works alongside the firm’s Deals & Origination team, and retail and commercial and industrial experts, to support sourcing, structuring and identification of prospects. She develops bespoke solutions for clients to monetize assets through recourse and non-recourse financing structures.

Based in Sydney, Findley has 20 years of experience delivering tailor-made financial and restructuring solutions for businesses facing complex liquidity and operational challenges.

“Michael’s and Samantha’s promotions exemplify the deep bench of talent at Gordon Brothers and the exciting growth of our firm,” said Frank Morton, Chief Investment Officer at Gordon Brothers. “Their combined experience of over 50 years enable us to bring exceptional, integrated solutions to our clients and partners globally.”

