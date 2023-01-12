Christopher Ellyn Homes Announces Their Revitalized House-Buying Solution For Indianapolis Homeowners
Christopher Ellyn Homes helps homeowners in Indianapolis struggling to sell their unwanted properties get fair cash offers fast and hassle-free
No matter your situation, we are here, willing to assist and help you get rid of the troubles that come with selling a house. We can buy your home and give you a fair cash offer within 24 hours.”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christopher Ellyn Homes, Indianapolis’ premier house-buying solution provider, has been helping homeowners who cannot sell their properties through real estate agents get fair cash offers and even assist them in closing in a reputable title company in as short as seven days to two weeks.
— Ryan Dossey
“Sometimes, when bad things happen in life, owning a property can become burdensome, and the only way to make it better is to let go of it. Unfortunately, getting rid of houses, especially the ones that come with issues, is not easy,” said Ryan Dossey, spokesperson of Christopher Ellyn Homes.
According to Dossey, most homeowners who want to get rid of their burdensome properties don’t want to go through the hassle and stress of listing and selling them through real estate agents.
And this is where Christopher Ellyn Homes comes in.
“Although our house-buying solution is not for everyone, it sure is for people who don’t want to go through the hassle of having middlemen sell their property,” Dossey explained.
“We are here for homeowners who can’t sell their houses through traditional means.”
“Even if an agent can’t sell your house, we can help. (Homes that need work often aren’t of interest to agents.) We’ve bought homes agents couldn’t sell, moved out truckloads of trash, and often say yes when others say no,” Christopher Ellyn Homes wrote on its website.
Dossey said that their house-buying specialists would know quickly if they could help a seller.
Unlike selling through an agent, the latter doesn’t have to wait to see if the buyer can get financing because Christopher Ellyn Homes is ready to buy anytime.
“Our goal is to help make the life of homeowners in Indianapolis easier and get them out from under the property that’s stressing them out while still paying a fast, fair, and honest price for their houses,” explained Dossey.
When asked what the main advantages of selling a house to a homebuyer, such as Christopher Ellyn Homes, Dossey said that it could help house sellers close faster using cash.
There would be no waiting on banks, fewer inspections, and appraisals are not needed.
Dossey also added that when Christopher Ellyn Homes buys a house, they don’t charge back-end fees.
The homeowners can sell as-is without spending a dime for rehab or repairs.
Christopher Ellyn Homes is a real estate services company based in Indianapolis.
They help people with anything real estate-related, especially providing house-buying solutions.
They make offers, pay cash, and continuously innovate to keep up with the demand of their clients.
Their real estate solution specialists analyze a client’s situation and determine the best possible solution: listings on the market, selling as is, or renting the property out.
Indianapolis homeowners who want to try Christopher Ellyn Homes’ house-buying service can contact them directly by phone at 317-782-5481 or visit their website and read Christopher Ellyn Homes' reviews.
Contact:
Christopher Ellyn Homes
342 N 17th Ave
Beech Grove, IN 46107
(317) 782-5481
Ryan@ChristopherEllynHomes.com
https://www.christopherellynhomes.com
