Global Paint Rollers Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Paint Rollers Global Market Report 2022

According to ‘Paint Rollers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the paint roller market size is expected to grow from $ 2.56 billion in 2021 to $ 2.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The rise in demand for commercial infrastructure development is expected to drive the demand for the paint roller market going forward. Commercial infrastructure development refers to the construction and improvement of foundational services to improve the quality of commercial properties such as malls, complexes, retail shops, and so on. Paint rollers are used in commercial properties to paint large infrastructures as they can cover large spaces in less time as compared to traditional paint brushes.

The paint roller market growth consists of sales of paint rollers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is used to efficiently paint large flat surfaces. A paint roller refers to a tool that consists of a roller frame and a roller cover. While the roller frame is attached to the roller cover, the roller cover absorbs paint and transfers it to the painted surface. These paint rollers are made to be recycled and can be used multiple times.

Global Paint Rollers Market Trends

Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the paint roller market. Major companies operating in the market are developing innovative products to gain a competitive advantage.

Global Paint Rollers Market Segments

The global paint rollers market is segmented:

1) By Product: Woven, Knit

2) By Pile Depth: Shorter Pile, Medium Pile, High Pile

3) By Fabric: Synthetic, Blended

4) By Application: Construction, Appliances, Furniture, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Geography: The global paint rollers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Paint Rollers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides paint rollers market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global paint rollers market, paint rollers market share, paint rollers market analysis, paint rollers market segments and geographies, paint rollers market forecast, paint rollers market players, paint rollers market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The paint rollers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Paint Rollers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Anderson Paint, Beorol d.o.o., Gordon Brush Mfg. Co. Inc., The Wooster Brush Company, Purdy Company, Marshall Brushes & Rollers Ltd, Premier Paint Roller Company LLC, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Linzer Products Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Magnolia Brush Manufacturers LTD., Amit Paint Rollers Pvt. Ltd., Hyde Tools Inc., and iBall, N.S.Tools.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC