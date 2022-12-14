Submit Release
The World Beneath the Waters of Yellowstone National Park

Fish Culture in Yellowstone National Park: The Early Years 1900-1930

Dive deep beneath the waters of Yellowstone National Park and discover a world filled with wonders and mystery.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yellowstone National Park has served as a venue for a variety of recreational activities, including swimming in the summer and skiing in the winter. It also served as a gathering place for family and friends, as well as a place where young scouts brave the wilderness and learn essential survival skills. It truly is a place of wonders, and the wonders continue beneath the gleaming blue-green waters of its lakes and rivers.

Frank H. Tainter, Ph.D writes a guide to the world on the surface and beneath the surface of the water. A collection of reminiscences from generations of relatives encompassing various practices and cultures in the fishing industry of Yellowstone National Park. Written from the accounts of his father, a former scientist for the U.S. Bureau of Fisheries, who worked closely in the park.

A well-written book that allows readers a peek at what Yellowstone National Park was like during the early 1900s. Written in great detail that allows readers to experience the vast culture of recreational fishing within the park, painting a picture of the rivers and lakes within the park, as well as the scenic views beyond the waters. A worthwhile read that preserves the culture of one of America's favorite weekend activities shared by a father and his son.

Read more about it in Fish Culture in Yellowstone National Park: The Early Years 1900-1931, and be fascinated by the wonders of Yellowstone National Park.

About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital
message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+ +1 877-741-8091
email us here
