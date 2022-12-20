On Your Mark Solutions Advices Businesses To Switch From PHP To WordPress
The leading web design agency reaches out to businesses to switch from PHP to WordPressSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Your Mark Solutions, a leading WordPress web design agency in the USA that offers custom website development and design services for businesses worldwide, has recently reached out to potential businesses about with the advice to switch to WordPress over PHP.
WordPress is a system that allows users to create, manage and update content on their websites. It is an open-source platform that is easy to install, use and maintain. WordPress is an excellent choice for businesses who are looking to create an online presence as it makes managing websites more accessible, more convenient, and affordable.
PHP is the most widely used programming language. WordPress is a better option for small and medium-sized companies because it is user-friendly and offers an array of easy-to-use plugins without coding.
WordPress allows developers to experiment with designs and create beautiful themes without worrying about changing codes. It is easy to use and customize, which makes it an ideal choice for web designers who want their client’s websites to be as unique as possible.
On Your Mark Solutions offers E-Commerce, Website Development, Mobile & Web Applications, and UX/UI Web Design. Its goal is to provide its clients with a high-quality website to help them grow their businesses.
Mark Hernandez - Founder, CEO & Manager, said, "We want people to understand how amazing WordPress is." He added, "Most of all websites on the internet use WordPress nowadays."
He also added, "We understand that you are looking for someone who can deliver on time and within budget. We use the latest technology available, so you know your site is safe from hackers or viruses. Our engineers have years of experience in web development, so they know how to design websites that work well for visitors and search engines alike!"
Mark explained that his company was founded in 2019 and is based in San Diego. Their main goal is to help businesses grow their business using a popular content management system like WordPress, which can be used for any type of website or blog.
About On Your Mark Solutions -
On Your Mark Solutions is a boutique design and development firm in San Diego, CA. Its goal is to help entrepreneurs and small businesses communicate and translate their ideas into valuable digital tools that are easy for customers to use. It believes in transparent communication, reliable execution, and long-term relationships with our clients. You can be sure that when you choose On Your Mark Solutions as your web development partner, you'll get exactly what's promised: excellent customer service and excellence in every aspect of website design.
