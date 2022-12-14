How the Autumn Statement is Affecting UK Expat and Foreign National Investors

The autumn statement is reassuring and hints at some stability after the tumultuous political fallout from a revolving door of Prime Ministers and the disastrous mini-budget that happened under Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng.

Jeremy Hunt guaranteed that the Energy Price Guarantee would remain in place for a further twelve months, albeit at a higher level of £3000.

The Bank of England is now also less pressured to increase interest rates, which means that mortgage rates are likely to stabilise, with commentators predicting that the base rate will peak at 4%.