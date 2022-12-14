Insights Into The Global Online Food Delivery Services Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Online Food Delivery Services Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Online Food Delivery Services Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Online Food Delivery Services Global Market Report 2022”, the online food delivery services market share is predicted to reach a value of $115.11 billion in 2021 to $128.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The online food delivery services market is expected to grow to $159.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%. An increase in smartphone users has given a boost to online food delivery services worldwide.

Key Trends In The Online Food Delivery Services Market

Upgradation of the distribution network to a more decentralised system, Distribution 4.0, is trending in the food delivery services market. In Distribution 4.0, suppliers partner with multiple players for the best market coverage between urban and rural markets, focusing their efforts on marketing, branding, and in-store merchandising to create a best-in-class shopper experience. They are likely to partner with aggregators, e-comm delivery companies, rural distribution companies, and distribution arms of modern trade to drive coverage. E-commerce aggregator Amazon has announced plans to team up with many small-scale businesses, retail outlets, and rural supermarkets to increase their last-mile connectivity. Therefore, the trend of Distribution 4.0 is envisioned to have some positive effects on online food delivery services.

Overview Of The Online Food Delivery Services Market

The online food delivery services market consists of sales of online food delivery services and related services primarily for household consumption. The online food delivery services market includes all companies involved in distributing the packages received from hospitality establishments and having an online portal or an application for their sales. The food can be either ready-to-eat food or food that has to be specially prepared for direct consumption.

Online Food Delivery Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Type: Platform-to-Customer, Restaurant -to-Customer

· By Channel Type: Websites, Mobile Applications

· By Payment Method: Cash On delivery, Online Payment

· By Geography: The global online food delivery services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Doordash, Deliveroo, Uber eats, Zomato, Swiggy, Domino's pizza, Grubhub, foodpanda

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Online Food Delivery Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth online food delivery services global market research. The market report analyzes online food delivery services global market size, online food delivery services market growth drivers, online food delivery services global market segments, online food delivery services market major players, online food delivery services global market growth across geographies, and online food delivery services global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The online food delivery services global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

