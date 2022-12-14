AMC Networks Partners with Red Nation International Film Festival to Promote Native American Stories and Storytellers

New film, ‘On Sacred Ground’ wins BEST PICTURE at Red Nation International Film Festival

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 14, 2022 -- AMC Networks and the Red Nation International Film Festival (RNIFF) will partner to promote Native American stories and storytellers throughout the year with new mentoring and professional development initiatives focused on Native American writers and filmmakers, with an emphasis on women creators.





“We are grateful for AMC Networks’ support of this year’s festival, specifically to help create additional opportunities for Native women and students to contribute to the industry at large. We are thrilled to see a network take the lead in ground-breaking partnerships,” said Joanelle Romero, CEO, founder and president of RNIFF. “We can’t wait to see how these candidates apply these teachings to their future film and television careers.”

The new movie, ‘On Sacred Ground’ the first Narrative film about Standing Rock by Big Picture Ranch that had its World PREMIERE was at Red nation Film Festival on Nov 12, 2022 and won BEST PICTURE, BEST LEAD ACTOR and BEST DIRECTING.

‘On Sacred Ground’ is based on the true events during the 2016 construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline that runs through the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. The film follows DANIEL (William Mapother), a journalist and military veteran, and ELLIOT (David Arquette), an oil company executive, who find themselves on opposite sides of the fight during the construction of the contentious pipeline. As the story unfolds, the two characters go down separate paths during one of the most heated protests and confrontations with Native American tribes in modern US history.

The film, Starring David Arquette, William Mapother, Amy Smart, Kerry Knuppe, Frances Fisher, Irene Bedard, Mariel Hemingway, David Midthunder, Che Jim and others, premiers in select theaters and On Demand January 13, 2023.

“Working on this film was such an amazing experience. It’s a story that needs to be told because it’s not only one that impacts indigenous people, but one that affects every human on the planet,” said American Che Jim who stars in the film. “It’s a story of change, and it’s a journey. The hope is that we all can change to save and protect our earth and our communities. The directors Josh and Rebecca Tickell really captured the spirit of these movements, and did so out of total respect and direction from indigenous people, as it is a delicate chapter in the history of indigenous people.”

On Sacred Ground is Directed By Josh Tickell and Rebecca Tickell; Written By Josh Tickell, Rebecca Tickell, William Mapother.

View movie poster.



" We are so honored to have worked with an amazing community of indigenous leaders and actors on this project. They taught us (and are still teaching us) so much about having reverence, respect and honor for our Mother Earth and all of the peoples who have lived here for thousands of years" says Rebecca Tickell.

"I feel fortunate to have played a part in On Sacred Ground. The movie brings, I hope, greater awareness to the placement and politics of the Dakota Access Pipeline, which violates the rights of local Native Americans," says William Mapother.







