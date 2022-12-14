Insight on Global Medical Robotics Systems Market Size and Shares is Likely to Grow at a CAGR Value of 16.80% by 2028
The global medical robotics systems market size was worth USD 15,295.20 Million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 38,834.00 Million by 2028
The report analyzes the medical robotics systems market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period 2022-2028”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America has the largest share in the global medical robotics systems market due to the increasing technological advances in medical robots by medical companies. The increased prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing number of patients with neurological disorders is an additional factor driving market demand for surgery, rehabilitation, and other robots in North America. In addition, the rapidly developing hospital and healthcare infrastructure in Asia Pacific and Europe is projected to increase demand for surgical and rehabilitation robots during the forecast period. The global medical robotics systems market is segregated on the basis of product & service, application, end-user, end user, and region. By product & service, the market is divided into instrument & accessories, robotic systems, and services. Among these, the instrument & accessories segment dominates the market. The market is classified by laparoscopy, orthopedic surgery, pharmacy applications, physical rehabilitation, external beam radiation therapy, neurosurgery, and other applications. Over the forecast period, the laparoscopy segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate. By end-use, the market is classified into on-premise solutions, cloud-based solutions, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, rehabilitation centers, and other end users. The hospital segment dominates the market during the forecast period.
Key players functioning in the global medical robotics systems market include RENISHAW, INTUITIVE SURGICAL, STRYKER CORPORATION, ACCURAY, DICKINSON AND COMPANY, MEDTRONIC, OMNICELL, ZIMMER BIOMET, SMITH & NEPHEW, BECTON, HOCOMA AG, CYBERDYNE, EKSO BIONICS, ARXIUM, TRANSENTERIX, REWALK ROBOTICS, CMR SURGICAL, GOLLMANN KOMMISSIONIERSYSTEME GMBH, BIONIK LABORATORIES CORP., AURIS HEALTH, and AVATERAMEDICAL GMBH, ZAP SURGICAL SYSTEMS.
Global Medical Robotics Systems Market Overview:
Medical robot systems are advanced medical systems based on the principles of artificial intelligence, utilizing robotics and automation during medical procedures. A wide range of medical robot systems has been developed according to needs and surgical sites. As a result, medical robot systems provide greater precision and precision during surgery. The rapid growth of medical robot systems is due to a combination of technological improvements such as more efficient motors, more compact & lightweight materials, backup power supplies, advanced control & safety mechanisms, and more economical versions. In addition, the growing demand for minimally invasive surgery further boosts the market for medical robot systems. Medical robot systems are widely used in minimally invasive surgery in gynecology, cosmetics, laparotomy, laparoscopic surgery, and flexible endoscopic surgery. These techniques minimize complications, reduce the risk of infection, reduce pain, and reduce recovery times, resulting in shorter hospital stays than traditional treatments. These factors help drive the adoption and acceptance of medical robot systems by many medical institutions and centers. A medical robot system is a self-sufficient computer-controlled device programmed to assist in the positioning and operation of surgical instruments. However, the high costs associated with surgical robots and the lack of skilled professionals in developing countries are the main factors hampering the global medical robotics systems market growth. Increasing funding for R&D activities by governments & private organizations, rapid growth in robotics technology, and increased acceptance of minimally invasive surgery are key factors driving the demand for medical robot systems worldwide. In addition, the increasing number of surgeries increased hospital purchasing power, and the growing population of the elderly are factors driving the global medical robot system market.
Recent developments:
In November 2020, Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD), is the world's top medical device company that employs approximately 50,000 people for what RAD marks as the first of several HSOs. Announced that it received an order from 20 (Health Screening) expects the optional) unit to be used to manufacture one of its customer's facilities.
In 2020, Stryker Corporation (USA) received official approval from the Japanese robot-assisted surgery system MAKO for partial knee indications.
In 2020, Accuray (USA) will launch a next-generation cyberknife platform with advanced precision, and artificial intelligence (AI) controlled real-time motion tracking and synchronous therapy for all stereotactic radiotherapy (SRS) and stereotactic radiotherapy. Launched the CyberKnife S7 system. (SBRT) Treatment.
Medical Robotics Systems Market: Growth Drivers
Advantages of robotic-assisted surgery & robot-assisted training in rehabilitation therapy to drive market
Growing demand for minimally invasive surgery (MIS), primarily because of the benefits of these procedures, such as savings. Minimally invasive robotic surgery contributes to these benefits by ensuring higher accuracy and reproducibility, as well as better control and efficiency. According to a 2018 article on laparoscopic hysterectomy gynecological studies, the conversion rate from straight stick laparoscopic surgery to open surgery was 25%. On the other hand, procedures using robotic platforms usually show conversion rates of less than 5%, reducing morbidity and blood loss. Robotic surgery also provides the surgeon with advanced visualization capabilities that provide a superior view of the surgical field by visualizing the structure down to the microscopic level using an HD camera.
