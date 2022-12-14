Insights Into The Global Four-Wheel Drive Tractor Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Four-Wheel Drive Tractor Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Four-Wheel Drive Tractor Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Four-Wheel Drive Tractor Global Market Report 2022”, the four-wheel drive tractor market share is predicted to reach a value of $15.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The four-wheel drive tractor market is expected to reach $19.25 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.4%. The increase in mechanization in the agriculture industry is contributing to the growth of the four-wheel-drive tractors market.

Key Trends In The Four-Wheel Drive Tractor Market

Key companies operating in the market are focusing on manufacturing smart four-wheel drive tractors, which is gaining significant popularity in recent years. Smart tractors are used to reduce emissions and provide more sustainable data and work efficiently. For instance, in December 2020, Monarch Tractor, a US-based company that is engaged in manufacturing tractors launched electric, diver optional, smart tractors that can be integrated onto a single platform. This smart tractor helps farm managers understand and visualize real-time farming operations by gathering digitized data from the farming field.

Overview Of The Four-Wheel Drive Tractor Market

The four-wheel drive tractor market consists of sales of four-wheel-drive tractors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture four-wheel-drive tractors for agricultural purposes. A four-wheel-drive tractor consists of a four-wheel drive axle that can distribute power to all its wheels simultaneously. It helps in providing less slippage, and great traction with better performance.

Four-Wheel Drive Tractor Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Power Output: Less than 40 HP, 40 HP to 100 HP, 100 HP to 200 HP, Above 200 HP

· By Propulsion System: Diesel, Hybrid Electric, Electric

· By Operation: Manual, Autonomous

· By End-Use: Farm, Construction and Mining, Others

· By Geography: The global four-wheel drive tractor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as AGCO Corporation, Deere & Company, Escorts Limited, Komatsu Corp., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., SAME DEUTZ-FAHR Italia S.p.A., Kubota Corporation

Four-Wheel Drive Tractor Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth four-wheel drive tractor market research. The market report analyzes four-wheel drive tractor market size, four-wheel drive tractor global market growth drivers, four-wheel drive tractor market segments, four-wheel drive tractor global market major players, four-wheel drive tractor global market growth across geographies, and four-wheel drive tractor global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

