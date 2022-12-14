Ultra High Temperature (UHT) Processing Global Market Estimated To Grow At 17% Rate

Ultra high Temperature (UHT) Processing Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Ultra High Temperature (UHT) Processing Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Ultra High Temperature (UHT) Processing Global Market Report 2022”, the ultra high temperature (UHT) processing market is predicted to reach a value of $5.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The Ultra High Temperature (UHT) Processing market size is expected to reach $8.75 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14%. The increasing demand for dairy products is expected to drive the growth of the ultra-high temperature (UHT) market in the coming years.

Key Trends In The Ultra High Temperature (UHT) Processing Market

The growing technological advancements are shaping the ultra high temperature (UHT) processing market. Major companies operating in the ultra-high temperature (UHT) sector are focused on developing technological solutions for ultra-high temperature (UHT) to strengthen their position. For instance, in June 2020, Tetra Pak, a Sweden-based food packaging and processing company that offers direct and indirect UHT processing methods launched a new, first-of-its-kind low-energy processing line for juice, nectar, and still drinks (JNSD) that will revolutionize beverage processing. Using a combination of pasteurization, filtration, and UV technology, this technology redefines the process by treating drinks in two different streams. Furthermore, in May 2020, Tetra Pak company introduced an indirect UHT unit Intelligent Customization, which provides food and beverage industries with custom-made processing technologies.

Overview Of The Ultra High Temperature (UHT) Processing Market

The UHT processing market consists of sales of ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to sterilize liquid food such as milk, soups, and sauces by heating over 135°C to kill bacteria. UHT processing offers the same bactericidal effect as in-container sterilizing at a lower temperature for a longer time, but it generates far less chemical change, resulting in a higher-quality product.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Component Type: Heaters, Homogenizers, Flash Cooling, Aseptic Packaging, Others

By Product Form: Liquid, Semi-Liquid

By Mode of Operation: Direct, Indirect

By Application: Milk, Dairy Desserts, Juices, Soups, Others

By Geography: The global ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as GOMA Engineering, SPX Flow, GEA Group, Elecster, Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery, TESSA Dairy Machinery Ltd, Stephan Machinery Gmbh, Alfa Laval, Nanjing Prosky Food Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd

