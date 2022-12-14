Ride Hailing Global Market Estimated To Grow At 15% Rate

Ride Hailing Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Ride Hailing Global Market Report 2022”, the ride hailing market is predicted to reach a value of $61.1 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The ride-hailing market is expected to grow to $106.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.8%. On-demand transportation services and a lower rate of car ownership among millennials are driving the growth of the ride-hailing market.

Key Trends In The Ride Hailing Market

Ride-hailing services have been advancing in the past few years by delivering innovative facilities to riders all over the world. Using a ride-hailing app on an Android device has now become very common. For instance, Uber is a ride-hailing app from which we can request a female driver. This feature is mainly implemented to focus on the safety of a woman, which helps to stay protected with a verified profile of a female driver before committing to the journey. A major initiative is promoted by Safr, which permits female passengers to select the gender of the driver and offers complete details about the driver’s training. Similarly, HopSkipDrive is another ride-hailing app that gives safe and smarter transportation solutions to children by employing professional care drivers who have a minimum of five years of experience in caregiving.

Overview Of The Ride Hailing Market

The ride-hailing market consists of revenue generated by ride-hailing used for passenger transportation services in which the passengers are connected with the vehicle drivers through a smartphone-based app. The industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in providing passenger transportation by automobile or van, not operated over regular routes and on regular schedules. Establishments of taxicab owners/operators, taxicab fleet operators, or taxicab organizations are included in this industry.

Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type: Two Wheeler, Three Wheeler, Four Wheeler, Other Vehicle Types

End-user: Commercial, Personal

By Service Type: E-Hailing, Car Sharing, Station based Mobility, Car Rental

By Geography: The global ride hailing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Uber Technologies Inc., Grab, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Gett Inc., Lyft Inc., DiDi Chuxing, Delphi Automotive, Daimler AG., BlaBlaCar

Ride Hailing Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth ride hailing market research. The market report analyzes ride hailing market size, ride hailing market growth drivers, ride hailing market segments, ride hailing market major players, ride hailing market growth across geographies, and ride hailing global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The ride hailing market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

