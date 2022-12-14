Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market Growth, Industry Size, Trends | To Grow at a CAGR of 20.70% by 2028 | Zion
The global single-use bioreactors market size was worth USD 3,274.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 10,123.6 million by 2028
The Report Analyzes the Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period 2022-2028”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global single-use bioreactors market is segregated on the basis of product, type, type of cell, molecule type, application, end-user, and CROs & CMOs. By product, the market is divided into Single-use bioreactor systems, single-use media bags, single-use filtration assemblies, and other products (single-use vessels, tubing and connectors, samplers, probes/sensors, and others). Among these, the single-use bioreactor systems segment dominates the market. By type, the market is classified into stirred-tank SUBs, wave-induced SUBs, bubble-column SUBs, and other SUBs (hybrid bioreactors and SUBs with vertically perforated discs). Over the forecast period, the stirred-tank SUBs segment is expected to develop fastest. By type of cell, the market is classified into mammalian cells, bacterial cells, yeast cells, and other cells (insect and plant cells). The mammalian cells segment will dominate the market during the forecast period because highly mechanized metabolic mechanisms have increased the adoption of mammalian cells. By molecule type, the market is divided into monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, gene-modified cells, stem cells, and other molecules (recombinant proteins including growth factors & interferons, antisense, RNA interference, and others). Among these, the monoclonal antibodies segment dominates the market. By application, the market is classified into research and development (R&D), process development, and bioproduction. Over the forecast period, the research and development (R&D) segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate. By end user, the market is categorized as pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies and CROs & CMOs (academic & research institutes).
— Zion Market Research
Some of the main competitors dominating the global single-use bioreactors market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Getinge AB, Eppendorf AG, CESCO Bioengineering, Cellexus, PBS Biotech Inc., Distek Inc., ABEC, Able Corporation & Biott Corporation, G&G Technologies Inc., Solida Biotech GmBH, Stobbe Pharma, Celltainer Biotech BV, Meissner Filtration Products Inc., bbi-biotech GmBH, ENDEL ENGIE (France), OmniBRx biotechnologies, New Horizon Biotechnology Inc., Satake Chemical Equipment Mfg., Ltd., Sartorius Stedim Biotech, GPC Bio, Cell culture company, and Aptus bioreactors.
Request Free PDF Sample Report Copy@ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/single-use-bioreactors-market
Our Free Sample Report Includes:
2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis
COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included
210 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)
Provide Chapter-wise guidance on the Request
2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends
Includes an Updated List of tables & figures
Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
Zion Market Research Methodology
Regional Analysis of the Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market
North America is likely to dominate the global single-use bioreactors market during the forecast period. The evolving landscape associated with manufacturing and bioprocessing is a major driver of market growth in the United States. In December 2020, Cytiva partnered with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to open a new Xcellerex XDR disposable bioreactor manufacturing facility in the United States. This is part of the company's $ 500 million plan to expand global manufacturing over the next five years. In addition, key players are increasingly focusing on product innovation and merger acquisitions (M & A) to expand their customer base and geographic footprint. As single-use technology (SUT) adoption increases, this will improve overall sales and profitability.
Inquire Before Buying Report Here (Get a Christmas Special Discount): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/single-use-bioreactors-market
The Key Audiences for Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market Report: (Who can Buy Our Report)
Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market Consulting Firms & Research Institutes
Industry Leaders & Companies aims to enter the Single-Use Bioreactors market
Universities and Student
Service Providers, Product Providers, Solution Providers, and other players in the Single-Use Bioreactors market
Government Bodies and Associated Private Firms
Individuals interested to learn about the Single-Use Bioreactors market
Get Customization: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2693
Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market Overview
A disposable bioreactor or single-use bioreactor (SUB) is a bioreactor with a disposable bag instead of a culture vessel. Usually, this refers to a bioreactor in which the liner in contact with the cell culture is plastic, and the liner is wrapped in a more permanent structure. It is more environmentally friendly and therefore in high demand. The application of disposable techniques in the bioprocessing industry is becoming more widespread, and the long-standing demand for reusable equipment and stainless steel in large-scale production continues unabated. SUBs are used globally in the manufacture of biopharmacy. This is the most influential point because the value of the product and the time required to develop the product are important. The companies are taking major initiatives to improve the agitation mechanism, sensor systems, design, and foil technology of disposable bioreactors.
Growth of the global single-use bioreactor market has inevitably slowed as the it is expected to reach saturation levels. However, the slow growth rate of disposable bioreactors (SUBs) means that devices are relatively widely adopted in the market. CMOs of bio pharmacy innovators are increasingly adopting disposable equipment for small and medium-sized bioprocessing and large-scale commercial production. However, plants already equipped with stainless steel systems are reluctant to switch to more flexible and cheaper disposable bioreactors. Leachable and extractable materials are recognized as a major concern in disposable processes, especially those using polymer film bags. Suppliers are trying to overcome growing concerns, but this tends to negatively impact market growth.
Recent developments:
A study published by NCBI in June 2021 reviewed advanced methods and strategies for heterologous drug-protein synthesis using yeast genes.
In July 2021, BioCentriq and Pall Corporation collaborated in the clinical production of Zolgensma. This is an FDA-approved gene therapy using the iCELLis fixed-bed bioreactor.
In February 2021, Wuxi Biologics launched a 36,000-liter bio production line with nine 4,000-liter disposable bioreactors.
Read Other Reports:
Global Fintech-as-a-Service Platform Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/606242028/global-fintech-as-a-service-platform-market-growth-size-and-share-generate-revenue-of-usd-949-billion-by-2028-zion
Global Distributed Cloud Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/606239267/global-distributed-cloud-market-size-share-demand-type-and-growth-to-generate-a-revenue-of-usd-11-2-billion-by-2028
Global Acupuncture Needles Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/acupuncture-needles-market
Global Structural Heart Imaging Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/structural-heart-imaging-market
Global Neonatal Thermoregulation Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/neonatal-thermoregulation-market
Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/menopausal-hot-flashes-market
Global Microbial Therapeutic Products Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/microbial-therapeutic-products-market
Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/remote-patient-monitoring-devices-market
Varsharani Lavate
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651
varsha.l@marketresearchstore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
About Zion Market Research