Global Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

As per The Business Research Company's "Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Global Market Report 2022”, the ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market is predicted to reach a value of $1.01 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy is expected to reach $1.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.8%. The outbreak of COVID-19 led to increase in the production of pharmaceutical drugs and demand for vaccines and fueled the growth of the ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market.

The companies in the market are increasingly investing in the handheld or portable ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market, which allows consumers to take informed decisions on the spot, thus saving valuable time. Major companies operating in the ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy sector are focused on developing portable technological solutions for ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy. For instance, in December 2019, Shimadzu, a Japanese analytical instrumentation company, launched six new UV-VIS spectrophotometer models under the UV-i Selection brand, which have improved portability, among other characteristics. The six UV-i Range models are SolidSpec-3700i, UV-2700i, UV-1900i, UV3600i Plus, SolidSpec-3700i DUV and UV-2600i. UV-i Selection systems are ideal for a number of applications, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals and academics.

The ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market consists of sales of ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy devices. Ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy is a method used to measure light absorbance in the ultraviolet and visible ranges of the electromagnetic spectrum. These devices find their application in analytical chemistry for the quantitative determination of different analytes, such as transition metal ions, highly conjugated organic compounds, and biological macromolecules.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Instrument type: Single-Beam System, Double-Beam System, Array Based System, Handheld System

• By Application: Industrial Applications, Physical Chemistry Studies, Life Science Studies, Environmental Studies, Academic Applications, Life Science Research and Development, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

• By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutes, Agriculture And Food Industries, Environmental Testing Labs

• By Geography: The global ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Buck Scientific, Bruker Corporation, Mettler-Toledo, Cole-Parmer

Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market research. The market report analyzes ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market size, ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy global market growth drivers, ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy global market segments, ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy global market major players, ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market growth across geographies, and ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

