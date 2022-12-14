Global In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Is Expected To Achieve A Revenue Growth Of USD 1,028.5 Million By 2028
Global In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market is Likely to Reach a Worth of US 650 Mn in 2021 and is Expected to Break a Revenue of US 1028 Million by end of 2028
Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Players, Outlook, and Research Report 2022-2028”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the global in-vitro fertilization (IVF) market is expected to grow at the rate of 9.85% CAGR during the forecast period from USD 650 million in 2021 to approximately USD 1028 million by 2028. IVF is one of the frequently utilized procedures that helped infertile couples, single moms, and members of the LGBT community have children. The expansion of the in vitro fertilization market is driven by an increase in the rate of infertility, a rise in the drift of late pregnancies, a surge in the success rate of IVF treatment, technological advancements in IVF treatment, an increase in the rate of infertility & practices of embryo banking cycles, and an increase in disposable income across the globe.
— Zion Market Research
The global in-vitro fertilization (IVF) market is growing as a result of the rising median age of first-time mothers. Globally, the median age of first-time moms has dramatically risen over time. This trend is primarily due to more effective methods of contraception, later marriages, and the rise in the proportion of women who prioritize their professions over having children. A greater percentage of women are anticipated to experience difficulty conceiving naturally as the typical age of first-time moms rises. In this situation, more and more ladies are being compelled to choose IVF procedures, which is anticipated to fuel the market's expansion in the ensuing years.
𝑹𝒆𝒒𝒖𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝑭𝒓𝒆𝒆 𝑺𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒍𝒆 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝒐𝒇 @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/in-vitro-fertilization-market
Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:
Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.
The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package
About 227+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)
Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request
Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022
Includes Tables and figures have been updated
The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
Zion Market Research Methodology
The global halt of in vitro fertilization therapy because of the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant effect on women having IVF operations. Only 5 lakhs of the 30 lakh people who seek IVF in India each year go through the IVF/intrauterine insemination (IUI) process. The number of persons performing IVF procedures globally decreased by 90% during the COVID-19 outbreak. The spread of COVID-19 has had an effect on family planning among couples who had previously chosen IVF therapy, as well as on fertility clinics due to the cancellation of IVF procedures.
The global in-vitro fertilization (IVF) market is divided into two categories, namely types, end-users, and regions. Depending on end-users the market is divided into hospitals, fertility clinics, and cryobanks. The fertility clinical institutions are expected to grow compared to other segments. Depending on the types, the market can be divided into fresh donors, frozen donors, fresh non-donor, and frozen non-donor.
𝑫𝒐𝒘𝒏𝒍𝒐𝒂𝒅 𝑭𝒓𝒆𝒆 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝑷𝑫𝑭 𝑩𝒓𝒐𝒄𝒉𝒖𝒓𝒆: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/in-vitro-fertilization-market
Europe is a well-positioned market in the field of in vitro fertilization. Market growth is spurred on by both the rising prevalence of infertility in European countries and the rising acceptance of IVF treatment. Looking at the other scenario, the industry will continue to grow steadily because of the high cost of ICSI and IVF therapy in North America. As a consequence of lower costs, Americans are choosing to have their IVF treatment abroad. Asia Pacific is expected to register substantial growth in the global in-vitro fertilization (IVF) market during the forecast period. Growth of the market has mainly attributed the factors such as rising healthcare costs, greater medical tourism, lower IVF treatment procedures, expansion of fertility clinics in India & China, and rising adoption of assisted reproductive techniques in emerging economies.
Several clinics and institutions are operating in the global in-vitro fertilization (IVF) market, some of the prominent ones being
ZEISS Group
Cooper Companies Inc.
Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.
The Baker Company Inc.
Cook Group
Hamilton Thorne Ltd.
Kitazzto Corporation.
Recent Developments:
In 2019, to reduce the risk of miscarriage during in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments, a new technology for embryo screening was developed by Monash IVF.
In 2019, Shady Grove Fertility opened a full-service in vitro fertilization (IVF) center in Florida that provides affordable and better quality IVF treatments to regional clients.
Browse the full “In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market By Type (Fresh Donor, Frozen Donor, Fresh Non-Donor, And Frozen Non-Donor), By End Users (Hospitals, Cryobanks, And Fertility Clinics), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/in-vitro-fertilization-market
The global in vitro fertilization (IVF) market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Frozen Donor
Fresh Non Donor
Fresh Donor
Frozen Non Donor
𝑰𝒏𝒒𝒖𝒊𝒓𝒆 𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝒂𝒃𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒓𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝒃𝒆𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝒑𝒖𝒓𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈 @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/in-vitro-fertilization-market
By End User
Hospitals
Cyrobanks
Fertility Clinics
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- Which key factors will influence In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market growth over 2022-2028?
- What will be the value of the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market during 2022-2028?
- Which region will contribute notably towards the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market value?
- Which are the major players leveraging the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market growth?
What’s included In the Report?
Top Market Players with Sales, Revenue, and Business Strategies Analysis
Market Growth Drivers and Restraints
Market Opportunities & Challenges
Research Methodology
Analysis of the market from various perspectives
Request Report TOC (Table of Contents)@ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/toc/in-vitro-fertilization-market
Methodology
The qualitative analysis involved primary interviews, surveys, and vendor briefings. The data gathered as a result of these processes were validated through experts' opinions. The market dynamics have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the micro and macroeconomic indicators of the market.
Various parameters have been taken into account while estimating market size. The revenue generated by the leading industry participants in from the sales of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market across the world has been calculated through primary and secondary research.
For this study, Zion Market Research has conducted all-encompassing primary research with key industry participants to collect the first data. Moreover, in-depth interviews with key opinion leaders also assisted in the validation of findings from secondary research and to understand key trends in the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market. Primary research makes up the major source of data collection and validation.
𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐙𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 –
Pruritus Therapeutics Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/pruritus-therapeutics-market-revenue-to-upswing-to-usd
Artificial Intelligence In Diabetes Management Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-artificial-intelligence-in-diabetes-management-market
Prosthetic Heart Valve Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/prosthetic-heart-valve-market
Surgical Apparel Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-surgical-apparel-market
RFID In Healthcare Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-rfid-in-healthcare-market
Myocardial Infarction Treatment Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-myocardial-infarction-treatment-market
Feminine Hygiene Products Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/feminine-hygiene-products-market
Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/medical-device-outsourced-manufacturing-market
Genomic Biomarkers Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/genomic-biomarkers-market
Global Healthcare Learning Management System Market
Kavita More
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651
Kavita.m@marketresearchstore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other