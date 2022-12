Global In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Is Expected To Achieve A Revenue Growth Of USD 1,028.5 Million By 2028

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market

Global In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market is Likely to Reach a Worth of US 650 Mn in 2021 and is Expected to Break a Revenue of US 1028 Million by end of 2028

Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Players, Outlook, and Research Report 2022-2028” — Zion Market Research

SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The size of the global in-vitro fertilization (IVF) market is expected to grow at the rate of 9.85% CAGR during the forecast period from USD 650 million in 2021 to approximately USD 1028 million by 2028. IVF is one of the frequently utilized procedures that helped infertile couples, single moms, and members of the LGBT community have children. The expansion of the in vitro fertilization market is driven by an increase in the rate of infertility, a rise in the drift of late pregnancies, a surge in the success rate of IVF treatment, technological advancements in IVF treatment, an increase in the rate of infertility & practices of embryo banking cycles, and an increase in disposable income across the globe.The global in-vitro fertilization (IVF) market is growing as a result of the rising median age of first-time mothers. Globally, the median age of first-time moms has dramatically risen over time. This trend is primarily due to more effective methods of contraception, later marriages, and the rise in the proportion of women who prioritize their professions over having children. A greater percentage of women are anticipated to experience difficulty conceiving naturally as the typical age of first-time moms rises. In this situation, more and more ladies are being compelled to choose IVF procedures, which is anticipated to fuel the market's expansion in the ensuing years.๐‘น๐’†๐’’๐’–๐’†๐’”๐’• ๐‘ญ๐’“๐’†๐’† ๐‘บ๐’‚๐’Ž๐’‘๐’๐’† ๐‘น๐’†๐’‘๐’๐’“๐’• ๐’๐’‡ @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/in-vitro-fertilization-market Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the packageAbout 227+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the RequestUpdated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022Includes Tables and figures have been updatedThe most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue AnalysisZion Market Research MethodologyThe global halt of in vitro fertilization therapy because of the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant effect on women having IVF operations. Only 5 lakhs of the 30 lakh people who seek IVF in India each year go through the IVF/intrauterine insemination (IUI) process. The number of persons performing IVF procedures globally decreased by 90% during the COVID-19 outbreak. The spread of COVID-19 has had an effect on family planning among couples who had previously chosen IVF therapy, as well as on fertility clinics due to the cancellation of IVF procedures.The global in-vitro fertilization (IVF) market is divided into two categories, namely types, end-users, and regions. Depending on end-users the market is divided into hospitals, fertility clinics, and cryobanks. The fertility clinical institutions are expected to grow compared to other segments. Depending on the types, the market can be divided into fresh donors, frozen donors, fresh non-donor, and frozen non-donor.๐‘ซ๐’๐’˜๐’๐’๐’๐’‚๐’ ๐‘ญ๐’“๐’†๐’† ๐‘น๐’†๐’‘๐’๐’“๐’• ๐‘ท๐‘ซ๐‘ญ ๐‘ฉ๐’“๐’๐’„๐’‰๐’–๐’“๐’†: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/in-vitro-fertilization-market Europe is a well-positioned market in the field of in vitro fertilization. Market growth is spurred on by both the rising prevalence of infertility in European countries and the rising acceptance of IVF treatment. Looking at the other scenario, the industry will continue to grow steadily because of the high cost of ICSI and IVF therapy in North America. As a consequence of lower costs, Americans are choosing to have their IVF treatment abroad. Asia Pacific is expected to register substantial growth in the global in-vitro fertilization (IVF) market during the forecast period. Growth of the market has mainly attributed the factors such as rising healthcare costs, greater medical tourism, lower IVF treatment procedures, expansion of fertility clinics in India & China, and rising adoption of assisted reproductive techniques in emerging economies.Several clinics and institutions are operating in the global in-vitro fertilization (IVF) market, some of the prominent ones beingZEISS GroupCooper Companies Inc.Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.The Baker Company Inc.Cook GroupHamilton Thorne Ltd.Kitazzto Corporation.Recent Developments:In 2019, to reduce the risk of miscarriage during in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments, a new technology for embryo screening was developed by Monash IVF.In 2019, Shady Grove Fertility opened a full-service in vitro fertilization (IVF) center in Florida that provides affordable and better quality IVF treatments to regional clients.Browse the full โ€œIn Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market By Type (Fresh Donor, Frozen Donor, Fresh Non-Donor, And Frozen Non-Donor), By End Users (Hospitals, Cryobanks, And Fertility Clinics), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 โ€“ 2028.โ€ Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/in-vitro-fertilization-market The global in vitro fertilization (IVF) market is segmented as follows:By TypeFrozen DonorFresh Non DonorFresh DonorFrozen Non Donor๐‘ฐ๐’๐’’๐’–๐’Š๐’“๐’† ๐’Ž๐’๐’“๐’† ๐’‚๐’ƒ๐’๐’–๐’• ๐’•๐’‰๐’Š๐’” ๐’“๐’†๐’‘๐’๐’“๐’• ๐’ƒ๐’†๐’‡๐’๐’“๐’† ๐’‘๐’–๐’“๐’„๐’‰๐’‚๐’”๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/in-vitro-fertilization-market By End UserHospitalsCyrobanksFertility ClinicsBy RegionNorth AmericaThe U.S.CanadaEuropeFranceThe UKSpainGermanyItalyRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaJapanIndiaSouth KoreaSoutheast AsiaRest of Asia PacificLatin AmericaBrazilMexicoRest of Latin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaGCCSouth AfricaRest of Middle East & AfricaFREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS- Which key factors will influence In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market growth over 2022-2028?- What will be the value of the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market during 2022-2028?- Which region will contribute notably towards the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market value?- Which are the major players leveraging the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market growth?Whatโ€™s included In the Report?Top Market Players with Sales, Revenue, and Business Strategies AnalysisMarket Growth Drivers and RestraintsMarket Opportunities & ChallengesResearch MethodologyAnalysis of the market from various perspectivesRequest Report TOC (Table of Contents)@ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/toc/in-vitro-fertilization-market MethodologyThe qualitative analysis involved primary interviews, surveys, and vendor briefings. The data gathered as a result of these processes were validated through experts' opinions. The market dynamics have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the micro and macroeconomic indicators of the market.Various parameters have been taken into account while estimating market size. The revenue generated by the leading industry participants in from the sales of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market across the world has been calculated through primary and secondary research.For this study, Zion Market Research has conducted all-encompassing primary research with key industry participants to collect the first data. Moreover, in-depth interviews with key opinion leaders also assisted in the validation of findings from secondary research and to understand key trends in the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market. Primary research makes up the major source of data collection and validation.๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐›๐ฒ ๐™๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก โ€“Pruritus Therapeutics Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/pruritus-therapeutics-market-revenue-to-upswing-to-usd Artificial Intelligence In Diabetes Management Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-artificial-intelligence-in-diabetes-management-market Prosthetic Heart Valve Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/prosthetic-heart-valve-market Surgical Apparel Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-surgical-apparel-market RFID In Healthcare Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-rfid-in-healthcare-market Myocardial Infarction Treatment Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-myocardial-infarction-treatment-market Feminine Hygiene Products Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/feminine-hygiene-products-market Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/medical-device-outsourced-manufacturing-market Genomic Biomarkers Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/genomic-biomarkers-market