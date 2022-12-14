Eva wins Breakout Performer at 2022 World Monologue Games
Competing on the world’s stage like this is a dream come true and I was super excited to share my work!”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Young UAE-based rising star was a global finalist from over 1,000 competing actors
— Eva Petersson
• World Monologue Games come ahead of Eva’s latest US movie release later this month
• Aged 13, Eva Petersson already has TV talk shows and Hollywood movies under her belt
Eva Petersson has once again brought prestige to the UAE with her most recent performance at the 2022 World Monologue Games. Over the past months, Eva battled her way to the Global Finals of the largest acting showcase in the world, which featured 1,000 performers from over 100 countries. Eva was one of only 90 competitors across six categories to have won a spot in the Global Finals.
Industry professionals from around the world, including renowned actors, film directors and heads of international acting schools, weighed in to select which performers went through to the Finals. Almost a hundred thousand viewers tuned in to watch the Qualifiers and Regional Livestream Finals this year. Having made it to the Youth Global round for the second consecutive Games, this year Eva bagged the
“WMG Breakout Performer Badge in Bronze.”
The World Monologue Games began in 2020 to provide space for artists around the world to showcase
their talents, despite the then-ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. The World Monologue Games continues to serve as a space for actors to perform and interact with their communities.
Event founder Pete Malicki is thrilled to see World Monologue Games getting bigger and better each year. “What I love most about the Games is seeing amazing performers from all around the world come together in a single event,” he says. “More than half the world’s countries have participated, although I
won’t feel entirely satisfied until we get our first submission from Antarctica!”
“The monologue I’m performing is about a young dreamer, a student who was anxiously waiting for the results of their scholarship to a prestigious school,” said Eva. She continued: “Hopeful yet anxious, the character went from lamenting about how their dreams depended heavily on getting the scholarship, to celebrating their success. Competing on the world’s stage like this is a dream come true and I was super excited to share my work!” ENDS
About Eva Petersson
Born and raised in Dubai, UAE, Eva Petersson is a multi-award-winning actress, singer, and dancer. Eva fell in love with performing arts at the tender age of eight and has never looked back. Since then, she has appeared in multiple TV commercials, tourism campaigns, and musicals. She broke into Hollywood with her role as Penelope Grayson in the movie series, “Go! Iguanas” and received international recognition through the title role of Lucy in the independent movie, “Where is Lucy?” Eva continues to improve her craft, most recently with professional training in New York City, from award-winning coaches in acting, singing, and dancing. Find out more at: https://evapetersson.actor/ or follow Eva on https://www.instagram.com/eva.petersson.official/
About World Monologue Games
Contact: World Monologue Games founder Pete Malicki: info@artsbusinessacademy.com | +61 4 2367 3060 (Australia)
