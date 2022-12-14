Global Smart Stadium Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 21.8% By 2028
The global smart stadium market was worth around USD 8529.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 27848.8 million by 2028
Smart Stadium Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2028”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart stadium market was worth around USD 8529.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 27848.8 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21.8 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the smart stadium market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the smart stadium market.
— Prakash Torase
Increasing advancements in technology and rising adoption of smart technologies are expected to majorly influence the demand for smart stadium on a global level. These smart stadiums enable effective management and operation of stadiums while using smart technologies to avoid errors and enhance operations to create a better experience for the spectators.
Request Free Sample @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/smart-stadium-market
Increasing technological proliferation, the rising popularity of smart technology, and the high digital transformation of the stadium are other factors that will propel the smart stadium market potential over the forecast period.
However, the high costs of deployment of these smart stadium are expected to act as a restraining factor for the global smart stadium market growth in the long run. The smart stadium companies are focusing on providing affordable solutions to boost the smart stadium market potential through 2028.
Global Smart Stadium Market
The pandemic of 2020 had a negative impact on the smart stadium market as all the stadiums and venues were closed due to the emergence of coronavirus infections. The cancellation of multiple events such as the Olympics in Japan further hampered the stadiums industry landscape. However, increased digital transformation during the pandemic did somewhat aid the smart stadium market it was not enough to take it out of the negative growth trend.
As lockdown restrictions are lifted the world is anticipated to see high demand for smart stadium in the post-pandemic era. The smart stadium market growth will be propelled by increasing technological proliferation and the rising popularity of smart technologies on a global scale.
The global smart stadium market is segregated based on software, service, and region. Based on software, the global market is distinguished into Digital Content Management, Audio and Video Management, Digital Signage, Mobile and Web Content Management, Stadium & Public Security, Access Control, Video Surveillance, Physical Security Information Management, Security Scanning, Imaging, and Metal Detection, Emergency and Disaster Management, Cybersecurity, Others, Building Automation, Parking Management Systems, Energy Management Systems, Facility Management Systems, Event Management, Event Marketing and Registration, Ticketing Management, Workforce Management, Network Management, and Crowd Management. The ticketing registration and security segments will lead the growth trend over the forecast period. The crowd management segment is expected to see high demand as demand for effective people management increases owing to rising instances of stampedes in multiple public events.
Request For Brochure @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/smart-stadium-market
Asia Pacific region will see the fastest growth of the smart stadium marketplace and is expected to be a highly beneficial region for smart stadium companies over the forecast period. Japan will be the most prominent market in this region owing to its rising focus on smart infrastructure and supportive government initiatives. High technological proliferation, rising internet penetration, and increasing popularity of smart technology will be other factors influencing smart stadium market growth.
The smart stadium market in Europe will hold a dominant market share over the forecast period owing to rising sporting events and the presence of key smart stadium providers in this region.
Key players functioning in the global smart stadium market include IBM (US), Tech Mahindra (India), NEC (Japan), Cisco (US), Huawei (China), Intel (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Johnson Controls (Ireland), NTT (Japan), Ericsson (Sweden), GP Smart Stadium (Netherlands), Centurlink (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Vix Technology (Australia), Intechnology (UK), Hawk-Eye Innovations (UK), Locbee (Hungary), Insprid (UK), Byrom (UK), Volteo (US), Dignia (Israel), Atos (France), Honeywell (US), UCOPIA (France), Schneider Electric (France ), and AllGoVision (India).
Inquire more about this report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/smart-stadium-market
Recent developments:
In January 2018, IBM (International Business Machines Corporation) a leading technology giant announced the launch of its new platform that offers hybrid data management and integration that will promote the use of smart technology in infrastructure and hence will expand the customer base of the firm.
Global smart stadium market is segmented as follows:
By Software:
Digital Content Management
Audio and Video Management
Digital Signage
Mobile and Web Content Management
Stadium & Public Security
Access Control
Video Surveillance
Physical Security Information Management
Security Scanning, Imaging, and Metal Detection
Emergency and Disaster Management
Cybersecurity
Others
Building Automation
Parking Management Systems
Energy Management Systems
Facility Management Systems
Event Management
Event Marketing and Registration
Ticketing Management
Workforce Management
Network Management
Crowd Management
By Service
Consulting
Deployment & Integration
Support & Maintenance
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Related Press Release @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-smart-stadium-market
About Us:
Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, the company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.
Read our other Trending Report :
Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/epoxidized-soybean-oil-market
Medical Processing Seals Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/medical-processing-seals-market
Polymer Emulsion Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/polymer-emulsion-market
Magnet Wire Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/magnet-wire-market
Pyridine & Pyridine Derivatives Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pyridine-pyridine-derivatives-market
Industrial Nitrogen Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/industrial-nitrogen-market
Contact Us:
Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com
Prakash Torase
zion market research
+ + +1 855-465-4651
sales@zionmarketresearch.com