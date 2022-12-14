Global GPS Anti-Jamming Market Size To Reach to USD 7.12 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 7.6% - ZMR Report
The global GPS anti-jamming market Size is estimated to grow to about $7.12 bn by 2028, CAGR of approximately 7.6 percent over the forecast period.
The global GPS anti-jamming market was worth around USD 4.25 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 7.12 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.6 percent over the forecast period.
— Zion Market Research
GPS refers to the global positioning system through which signals sent from satellites are captured by special devices and are used to determine the position of an object or person on the earth's surface. Since GPS works as a wireless network, it is more susceptible to attacks from jammers causing major security and data breach. This is where anti-jammers come to play. They are used to reduce the interference and jamming effect through power minimization.
Browse through 54 Tables & 22 Figures spread over 110 Pages
The global GPS anti-jamming market was affected negatively during Covid-19 owing to supply chain disruptions and overall reduced demand for the product during the initial phase. However, by the end of 2020, the global market picked up the pace and is projected to register a significant CAGR during the projection period.
With the rising political unrest across the globe for the past few years, world nations have been introducing various initiatives and measures for advancement in their respective military segments. One of the critical tools used by any military is the technologies deployed ranging from heavy artilleries to state-of-the-art technology. In fact, after Covid-19, governments have become more alert when it comes to the safety of their population which has surged the adoption of GPS technology in military applications.
This is also aided by the growing number of private manufacturers who have been constantly upgrading GPS technology as well as GPS anti-jamming technology. The political scenario is also witnessing a change in the way government contracts were allotted earlier. There is a significant shift where national military agencies have become more accepting of private manufacturers thus encouraging their entry into the field of military technology applications.
With the rising number of anti-national activities in several parts, the surveillance segment has grown tremendously which has also propelled the use of GPS tracking. With the rise in such activities, the number of GPS jamming has increased as well which ultimately has increased the demand for GPS anti-jamming technology. All of these reasons combined are expected to propel the global GPS anti-jamming market growth during the projection period.
Technical hindrances such as the incompatibility of old-generation GPS systems with the latest technologies may hamper the global market growth. On one hand, rising demand for Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned systems is projected to offer healthy growth opportunities for global market expansion, while on the other hand GPS spoofing is the major challenge for the expansion of the global market.
The global GPS anti-jamming market is categorized based on receiver type, technique, end-user, application, and region. Based on receiver type, the market is bifurcated into commercial transportation grade and military & government grade. By technique, the market is divided into beam steering, nulling, and civilian. The end-user segment of the market is bifurcated into military and civilian. The application segment covers flight control, surveillance & reconnaissance, position, navigation, & timing, targeting, casualty evacuation, and others.
North America has played a key role in military technological advancement for many decades. Their constant innovation and new technical additions in military technology applications have encouraged other regions to follow suit. In fact, the original Navstar System was owned by the government of the USA. The region has dominated the global GPS anti-jamming market in the past and is expected to do so in the coming years due to intensive funding received from the government for upgrading military infrastructure.
Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of rising anti-national activities in regions like India, Pakistan, and China, to name a few. This has forced the government to increase its surveillance and upgrade its military, especially the Air Force which is the largest consumer of GPS and GPS anti-jamming methods.
A few major players operating in the global GPS anti-jamming market include
Raytheon Technologies Corp.
Hexagon
L3Harris Technologies
Thales Group
Cobham Ltd.
BAE Systems
infinDome
Mayflower Communications
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
Lockheed Martin Corp.
FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
Meteksan Defense.
Recent Developments:
In July 2020, BAE Systems acquired Raytheon Technologies Corporation's Collins Aerospace Military Global Positioning System division bringing decades of knowledge, technological innovation, and a large installed base of equipment to the corporation.
Browse the full “GPS Anti-Jamming Market By Receiver Type (Military & Government Grade And Commercial Transportation Grade), Technique (Nulling, Beam Steering, And Civilian), End-User (Military And Civilian), Application (Flight Control, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Position, Navigation & Timing, Targeting, Casualty Evacuation, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/anti-jamming-market
The global GPS anti-jamming market is segmented as follows:
By Receiver Type
Military & Government Grade
Commercial Transportation Grade
By Technique
Nulling
Beam Steering
Civilian
By End-User
Military
Civilian
By Application
Flight Control
Surveillance and Reconnaissance
Position
Navigation and Timing
Targeting
Casualty Evacuation
Other
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Table Of Content
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1. Report Description and Scope
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Research Methodology
1.3.1. Market Research Process
1.3.2. Market Research Methodology
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Global Anti-Jamming Market, 2017- 2024 (USD Million) (K Units)
2.2. Global Anti-Jamming Market: Snapshot
Chapter 3. Anti-Jamming - Market Dynamics
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Industry Ecosystem Analysis
3.2.1. Technology providers
3.2.2. Anti-Jamming Manufacturers
3.2.3. End users
3.3. Technology landscape
3.4. Market Drivers
3.4.1. North America
3.4.1.1. Development and Modernization Effort to Improve the Overall GPS Performance
3.4.2. Europe
3.4.3. Asia Pacific
3.4.3.1. Easy Availability and Low-Cost GPS Jammer
3.4.4. Latin America
3.4.5. MEA
3.5. Market Restraints
3.5.1. Availability of Precision Terrain in Aided Navigation (PTAN) As A Substitute
3.6. Opportunities
3.7. Innovation and Sustainability
3.8. Regulatory landscape
3.8.1. The U.S.
3.8.2. Europe
3.8.3. China
3.9. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.9.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.9.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.9.3. Threat From New Entrants
3.9.4. Threat From New Substitutes
3.9.5. Degree of Competition
3.10. PESTLE Analysis
3.11. Market Attractiveness Analysis
3.11.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Technique Segment
3.11.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application Type Segment
3.11.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End Users Segment
3.11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Regional Segment
Methodology
The qualitative analysis involved primary interviews, surveys, and vendor briefings. The data gathered as a result of these processes were validated through experts' opinions. The market dynamics have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the micro and macroeconomic indicators of the market.
Various parameters have been taken into account while estimating market size. The revenue generated by the leading industry participants in from the sales of GPS Anti-Jamming Market across the world has been calculated through primary and secondary research.
For this study, Zion Market Research has conducted all-encompassing primary research with key industry participants to collect the first data. Moreover, in-depth interviews with key opinion leaders also assisted in the validation of findings from secondary research and to understand key trends in the GPS Anti-Jamming Market. Primary research makes up the major source of data collection and validation.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
1) Which key factors will influence GPS anti-jamming market growth over 2022-2028?
Ans - Increasing adoption of GPS technology in military applications is projected to boost the market growth. Military forces throughout the world are always on the hunt for new, improved technologies to assure precise navigation utilizing GPS technology. Mayflower Communications, for example, was given a USD 56 million deal for a GPS navigation antenna system in October 2020. The technology will be employed by the United States military and is expected to be completed in September 2024. Moreover, the Navigation Antenna (MAGNA) and Multi-Platform Anti-Jam Global Positioning System, which offers GPS protection, is the subject of this contract. Furthermore, Raytheon UK and the UK Ministry of Defense inked a deal in July 2020 to develop enhanced GNSS anti-jamming technology. Such initiatives are expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.
2) What will be the value of the GPS anti-jamming market during 2022-2028?
Ans -According to the Zion Market Research report, the global GPS anti-jamming market was worth about 4.25 (USD billion) in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around 7.12 (USD billion) by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 7.6 percent.
3) Which region will contribute notably towards the GPS anti-jamming market value?
Ans - North America leads the global GPS anti-jamming market in terms of market share. This is due to escalating demand for weapon systems, the increasing existence of top players in the anti-jamming market, growing demands for miniaturization of GNSS-based anti-jamming devices, and growing dependence on satellite communication for numerous military operations in this region.
4) Which are the major players leveraging the GPS anti-jamming market growth?
Ans - A few major players operating in the global GPS anti-jamming market include Raytheon Technologies Corp., Hexagon, L3Harris Technologies, Thales Group, Cobham Ltd., BAE Systems, infinDome, Mayflower Communications, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD., and Meteksan Defense.
