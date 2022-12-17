Jerry “J Man” Joyner Visits With The Founders Of Dallas Hemp Company Shan Claudio And Adam Copeland
EINPresswire.com/ -- WEED AND WHISKEY NEWS host Jerry J Man Joyner welcomed Shan Claudio, CEO & Adam Copeland, COO, of Dallas Hemp Company as guests during their in-studio interview on Weed And Whiskey TV News. Dallas Hemp Company is a Cannabis Community Resource Center based in Garland. Texas.
While DHC is barely into its 4th year, because of Claudio & Copeland’s never-ending energy and focus, the company has greatly expanded its services. DHC offers a wide variety of products and services including a retail store, Cannabis Venue, online store, packaging, branding, labeling, product manufacturing, consulting, marketing services, and wholesale distribution, as well as providing related subjects education.
During the interview J-Man stated, “I met Shan & Adam in 2021 and it’s so exciting for me to now have them on the show. When we first met the founders of Dallas Hemp Company, we didn’t have our news show up and running. It’s so exciting to now have these folks on as our guests for our 20 th episode. We’re excited to share their story with our partakers” he added.
About Dallas Hemp Company
The Dallas Hemp Company (DHC) was founded in 2018 by Shan Claudio, Chief Executive Officer, and Adam Copeland, Chief Operations Officer. Shan and Adam grew up in East Dallas, both overcoming childhood adversities. Though both were in and out of boys’ schools as they were growing up, today they lead the DHC, a successful and still growing startup going into its fourth year. They are both proud fathers of two children each; Shan is a father of two daughters, while Adam is raising a boy and a girl also as a single father.
Website: https://www.weedandwhiskey.tv/
Anel Bulbul, CEO
While DHC is barely into its 4th year, because of Claudio & Copeland’s never-ending energy and focus, the company has greatly expanded its services. DHC offers a wide variety of products and services including a retail store, Cannabis Venue, online store, packaging, branding, labeling, product manufacturing, consulting, marketing services, and wholesale distribution, as well as providing related subjects education.
During the interview J-Man stated, “I met Shan & Adam in 2021 and it’s so exciting for me to now have them on the show. When we first met the founders of Dallas Hemp Company, we didn’t have our news show up and running. It’s so exciting to now have these folks on as our guests for our 20 th episode. We’re excited to share their story with our partakers” he added.
About Dallas Hemp Company
The Dallas Hemp Company (DHC) was founded in 2018 by Shan Claudio, Chief Executive Officer, and Adam Copeland, Chief Operations Officer. Shan and Adam grew up in East Dallas, both overcoming childhood adversities. Though both were in and out of boys’ schools as they were growing up, today they lead the DHC, a successful and still growing startup going into its fourth year. They are both proud fathers of two children each; Shan is a father of two daughters, while Adam is raising a boy and a girl also as a single father.
Website: https://www.weedandwhiskey.tv/
Anel Bulbul, CEO
Weed And Whiskey News
+1 907-570-2364
email us here