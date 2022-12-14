Global Protective Packaging Market To Generate a Revenue Of $39.4B By 2028
The global protective packaging market size is estimated to grow to about USD 39.4 bn by 2028 | CAGR of 5.2%: ZMR Report
Zion Market Research recently published a Report titled “Global Protective Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2028””SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global protective packaging market Size was worth around USD 29.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 39.4 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.2 percent over the forecast period.
— Zion Market Research
Packaging is an essential component of marketing and protective packaging is even more essential in retaining a product's quality from the time of manufacturing until the time it is delivered to the end user. Protective packaging helps in preserving the product from any sort of damage throughout the logistic process. Safe packaging assists in preventing the products from being damaged due to humidity, heat, light, or any other external factor.
𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬:
2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis
COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included
218 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)
Provide Chapter-wise guidance on the Request
2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends
Includes an Updated List of tables & figures
Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
Zion Market Research Methodology
𝑹𝒆𝒒𝒖𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝑭𝒓𝒆𝒆 𝑺𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒍𝒆 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝒐𝒇 @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/protective-packaging-market
The global protective packaging market is an extremely diverse market since the protective coating on the product varies from industry to industry and as a matter of fact, from one product to another. Some of the safe packaging solutions are tailor-made and very specific to the product being packed whereas in some cases, general protective coverings can be used. For example, safety coverings used in healthcare or pharmaceutical products need minimum human intervention to avoid any sort of contamination. However, packaging for personal care has to be attractive as well to appeal to more consumers.
The global market took a hit during the onset of Covid-19 owing to the seriousness of the pandemic and the closure of all non-essential sectors for a few months. The demand for protective packaging was reduced because of the closure of all kinds of transportation modes, however, the product demand in the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare sector was still high.
The E-commerce sector is an overnight success in today’s commercial and digitalized age. With the presence of the internet in even the remotest of places, the e-commerce industry is able to provide access to all sorts of products online through electronic gadgets. During Covid-19, e-commerce was able to penetrate the markets which were left behind earlier.
This changed the game of consumer buying patterns and a major shift was observed toward online shopping. This changing trend has propelled the global protective packaging market growth at a high rate and is expected to grow even higher in the coming years. What makes the global market more dynamic is that the old and traditional methods of packaging can still be used while at the same time intensive R&D and huge investments in modern protective packaging solutions are being carried out worldwide. More efforts are being put into eco-friendly packaging solutions due to rising awareness about the adverse environmental effects of plastic packaging. The rise in the consumer database in the personal care and cosmetics industry is also anticipated to aid the global market growth.
𝑫𝒐𝒘𝒏𝒍𝒐𝒂𝒅 𝑭𝒓𝒆𝒆 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝑷𝑫𝑭 𝑩𝒓𝒐𝒄𝒉𝒖𝒓𝒆: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/protective-packaging-market
Although strict rules related to packaging materials may hinder global market growth, however, an increase in international trade globally will provide better growth opportunities for global market expansion. The major challenge faced by the global market is the issue of the efficiency and sustainability of protecting packaging solutions.
The global protective packaging market is categorized into type, material, function, end-use, and region. Based on material, the market is bifurcated into foam plastics, paper & paperboard, and others. The type segment of the market is divided into flexible, rigid, and foam. Functions of protective packaging are categorized into cushioning, blocking & bracing void fill, and others. By application, the market is split into food & beverage, consumer electronics, household appliances, automotive, industrial goods, and others.
Asia-Pacific is anticipated to generate the highest global protective packaging market revenue and the main reason is the boom in the e-commerce sector in these regions. Countries like India, China, Singapore, and Japan have been moving towards the digitalization of every sector at a high pace. This has propelled the rise of online shopping sites in almost all sectors including pharmaceutical products, homecare, and personal care. The rise in online platforms and subsequent rise in purchases made online is expected to aid regional market growth.
North America and Europe are projected to contribute significantly to the global market owing to increased purchases made for electronic items like laptops, smartphones, and other gadgets.
𝑰𝒏𝒒𝒖𝒊𝒓𝒆 𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝒂𝒃𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒓𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝒃𝒆𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝒑𝒖𝒓𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈 @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/protective-packaging-market
Key players functioning in the global protective packaging market include
Sealed Air Corporation
Smurfit Kappa
Sonoco
DOW
Huhtamaki.
Primary growth strategies for these market players include mergers and acquisitions, as well as cooperation, to expand their product offerings and geographical presence in order to address the rising demand for protective packaging from emerging markets.
Recent Developments :
In January 2020, Sealed Air Corporation has introduced a new variant of its bubble wrap packaging that contains at least 90 percent recycled material. This form of bubble wrap brand packaging is made using recycled content taken from industrial waste materials which would otherwise wind up in landfills.
Browse the full “Protective Packaging Market By Material (Foam Plastics, Paper & Paperboard, Others), By Type (Flexible, Rigid, Foam), By Function (Cushioning, Blocking & Bracing, Void Fill, Others), By Application (Food & Beverage, Consumer Electronics, Household Appliances, Automotive, Industrial Goods, Others) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/protective-packaging-market
The global protective packaging market is segmented as follows:
By Material
Foam Plastics
Paper & Paperboard
Others
By Category Type
Flexible
Rigid
Foam
By Function
Cushioning
Blocking & Bracing
Void Fill
Others
𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄
By Application
Food & Beverage
Consumer Electronics
Household Appliances
Automotive
Industrial Goods
others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2016-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2022-2028
Packaging Market Research Reports - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/category/packaging
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- Which key factors will influence protective packaging market growth over 2022-2028?
- What will be the value of the protective packaging market during 2022-2028?
- Which region will contribute notably towards the protective packaging market value?
- Which are the major players leveraging the protective packaging market growth?
Customization of the Report:
The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us at sales@zionmarketresearch.com or +49-322 210 92714. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.
Why buy Zion Market Research reports?
Our reports provide stakeholders with insights into the viability of a business venture, allowing them to take informed business decisions.
We have a strong network of consultants and domain experts in 100+ countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa, and the Middle East.
We have a strong database of equipment and raw material suppliers across all major continents.
We regularly track and update land costs, construction costs, Utility costs, labor costs, etc across 100+ countries around the globe
We are the trusted business partners to the world’s leading corporates, governments, and institutions. Our client list ranges from small and start-up businesses to Fortune 500 companies
Our strong in-house team of engineers, statisticians, modeling experts, charted accountants, architects, etc. have been instrumental in building, expanding, and optimizing sustainable manufacturing plants across the globe.
Thank you for taking the time to read our article…!!
Also, Check Other Industry Reports
FMCG Packaging Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-fmcg-packaging-market
Flexible Packaging Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-flexible-packaging-market
End-of-line Packaging Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-end-of-line-packaging-market
Dairy Products Packaging Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-dairy-products-packaging-market-is-likely-to
Smart Packaging Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-smart-packaging-market
Rigid Packaging Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-rigid-packaging-market
Isothermal Bags & Containers Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/isothermal-bags-containers-market
Nordic Beverages Packaging Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/nordic-beverage-packaging-market
Polyester Straps Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/polyester-straps-market
Rigid Paper Containers Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/rigid-paper-containers-market
Kavita More
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651
Kavita.m@marketresearchstore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other