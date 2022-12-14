Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 9.1% By 2028
The global water treatment chemicals market was worth around USD 38,854.90 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 65,523.08 million by 2028
The global water treatment chemicals market was worth around USD 38,854.90 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 65,523.08 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.1 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the water treatment chemicals market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the water treatment chemicals market.
Water Treatment Chemicals are widely used in the treatment plant to ensure water is free from expected elements and an increasing focus on wastewater management is expected to further bolster the demand for eater treatment establishments across the world. Supportive government initiatives to ensure water treatment will also aid water treatment chemicals market growth.
Water Treatment Chemicals will see a rise in demand as demand for clean and treated water increases in the general population and in multiple industries as well. Strict mandates against the use of contaminated water will also influence the water treatment chemicals market’s potential
The rising population across the world will increase the demand for fresh water and the limited availability of the same will drive the demand for water treatment chemicals as the need for water treatment becomes more prominent.
Moreover, the environmental and human health hazards associated with the use of Water Treatment Chemicals are expected to have a restraining effect on the global Water Treatment Chemicals market. Increasingly strict mandates against the use of hazardous chemicals and rising awareness among the general population will also be a major barrier for water treatment chemicals companies in the long run.
The pandemic of 2020 led to the closure of multiple industries and water treatment plants that are major users of water treatment chemicals and hence this led to a drop in water treatment chemicals market growth. Other factors such as disrupted logistics and supply chains and lapses in the manufacturing sector also had a negative impact on the water treatment chemicals market potential in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The water treatment chemicals market is expected to recover at a steady pace in the post-pandemic era and is projected to see a good growth curve through the forecast period. Lifting of lockdown restrictions will result in resuming industrial activity and hence will majorly propel the water treatment chemicals market towards recovery from the losses incurred in the pandemic of 2020.
Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market
The global Water Treatment Chemicals market is segregated based on type, end use industry, and region. Based on end use industry, the global market is distinguished into Residential, Commercial, and Industrial. The industrial segment will be the most prominent one in the global water treatment chemicals market owing to the rising adoption of water treatment chemicals in multiple industries such as chemical and food processing. Rising industrialization and strict regulation regarding water management and treatment across the world are expected to further bolster water treatment chemicals market growth over the forecast period.
Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the water treatment chemicals market. The high demand from this region can be attributed to increasing urbanization and industrialization in multiple emerging economies. Increasing focus on water treatment and rising demand for water from the growing population will also boost the water treatment chemicals market growth through 2028. North America will dominate the global water treatment chemicals market in terms of volume owing to established water management infrastructure and increasingly stringent regulations regarding water treatment in this region. The United States is expected to be the most prominent market in this region.
Key players functioning in the global Water Treatment Chemicals market include BASF SE (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (US), Solenis LLC (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Kemira OYJ (Finland), Baker Hughes (US), Lonza (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Snf Floerger (France), and Suez S.A. (France)
Recent developments:
In January 2019, BASF a German multinational chemical organization announced the merging of paper wet-end and water chemicals business with Solenis an American manufacturer of specialty chemicals.
Global Water Treatment Chemicals market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Corrosion inhibitors
Scale inhibitors
Biocides & disinfectants
Coagulants & flocculants
Chelating agents
Anti-foaming agents
ph adjusters and stabilizers
Others
By End Use Industry
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
