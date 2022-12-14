According to CMi Global Male Skincare Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 21.74 Bn By 2030 At 6.4% CAGR
The Male Skincare Market was at US$ 13.28 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 21.74 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 6.4% between 2022 and 2030.
The Global Male Skincare Market was estimated at USD 13.28 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 21.74 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% between 2022 and 2030.
Male Skincare Market: Overview
The general public frequently uses skincare products to maintain and improve the appearance of the face and other body parts. In addition, male purchasers are increasingly becoming more interested in buying them due to changing lifestyles. A few products in the Skin Care range are face masks, creams, lotions, moisturizers, and conditioners. These products are beneficial in many ways, including conditioning the skin, shielding it from dust, oil, and pollutants, and clearing the skin of filth and makeup.
Additionally, using skin care products can help prevent premature aging, acne, dark spots, and other skin-related issues while preserving the skin’s texture. American consumers are showing a growing interest in buying customized items. Throughout the projection period, it is projected that the idea of creams, serums, and moisturizers that are enriched with natural ingredients would have substantial demand. This is brought on by consumers’ increased preference for all-natural beauty products. There is a greater expectation that more consumers would use these products since they are thought to be more efficient and have fewer adverse side effects.
Male Skincare Market: Growth Driver
Men’s skincare products are in high demand because of the general requirement for skin care. The ordinary modern guy is increasingly interested in taking care of his skin, which has prompted several skincare product makers to target the male market. In addition, men have different skin health concerns than women since their skin is often more complicated, oilier, and thicker than women’s. So, by providing products for men of various skin types, beauty and personal care companies profit from the necessity for men to take care of their skin.
The rising desire for natural or chemical-free goods worldwide drives the market for men’s skincare products. Men’s skincare products made from naturally derived substances assist lessen the use of compounds obtained from petroleum. As a result, the demand for natural skin care products for men has been driven by sustainability over the years. Depending on their skin tone, herbal skincare products are available in a wide range of formulas to meet the needs of a diverse set of consumers. An expanding global distribution network, which promotes the accessibility of herbal and natural men’s skincare products globally, provides additional support.
Due to its claimed health benefits, such as lack of side effects and increased skin friendliness, the market for herbal or natural men’s skincare products is growing quickly. Additionally, herbal skincare products also increase demand by nourishing the skin with essential minerals and nutrients.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Male Skincare market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.4% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Male Skincare market was valued at around USD 13.28 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 21.74 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The main obstacle to market expansion is the issue with customer perception. Internationally renowned businesses, whose names are traditionally connected to women’s beauty products, encounter barriers in this area while trying to gain the acceptance of males.
D) The readiness and actual embrace of consumers to make online transactions. Instead of only supplying standard e-commerce products, beauty consultants and advisers have promoted the shift to online purchasing and social marketing.
E) The performance of the supply chain is one of the main issues that keep producers and marketers of skin care products up at night. Obtaining goods was difficult enough before the epidemic and is now considerably more so.
Regional Landscape
Europe held a dominant position and is predicted to be in the dominating state during the forecast period in the male skincare market. The biggest regional market was shown to be Europe. Manufacturers in this region are gaining from a fast-growing client base led by nations like Germany, and the U.K. Europe also has a significant population of traditional and organic men’s skincare companies, which helps to explain its dominance in the global industry. Given the growing importance of self-care and health among men, the demand for men’s skincare products in Germany is anticipated to experience stable value growth throughout the projected period. At a macro level, the availability of more reasonably priced goods at discounts through well-known retail channels has favored market expansion.
Key Players
Beiersdorf AG
Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
Unilever PLC
Clarins Group
Chattem Inc
Clinique Laboratories
Kiehl’s LLC
Susanne Kaufmann Company
Lancôme Company
Estee Lauder Companies
L’Oréal S.A
Galderma Laboratories L.P.
Aveda Corporation
Emami Limited
The Male Skincare Market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Shave Care
Creams & Moisturizers
Sunscreen
Cleansers & Face Wash
Others
By Source
Organic
Conventional
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
