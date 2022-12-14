According to CMi Global Male Skincare Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 21.74 Bn By 2030 At 6.4% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

The Global Male Skincare Market was estimated at USD 13.28 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 21.74 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% between 2022 and 2030.” — Custom Market Insights