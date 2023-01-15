KokTailz Dating App - Facilitating in Forming Meaningful Connections

TINLEY PARK, ILLINOIS , UNITED STATES, January 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human beings have an inborn desire to connect, socialize and build relationships. That’s because positive, strong, and healthy relationships whether friendships, familial or romantic can contribute to a healthier life. Healthy relationships allow us to have a sense of belonging, support, and community. Strong social connections have a positive impact on our well-being and lead to less stress, greater sense of purpose, healthy behaviors and habits, healing, longer life, higher self-esteem, and better physical and mental health as a whole. It also enhances our ability to healthily communicate and provides us with different opportunities to grow. Some people have poor social skills and struggle in social situations. These people often suffer from loneliness and stress and seek refuge through different social networking and dating apps to develop social connections.

Nowadays dating apps are an effective way to interact with and meet new people whom we normally wouldn’t meet face to face. Dating apps have become extremely popular among young adults as it is easy to find a romantic relationship or a potential partner through these apps. One online application which is facilitating people in creating and building strong connections and relationships is the geosocial networking and online dating app, KokTailz LLC. The KokTailz LLC app was founded by Sean Trotter in October 2020 and is headquartered in Chicago, and Tinley Park Illinois. It is a dating application that through its distinct and unique features helps people find their perfect companion and soulmate. It is an advance geo-located and real-time mobile dating app that enables a person to connect and communicate with people from all around the globe based on the current location of the user’s mobile.

The app provides people with a digital platform to find new people for casual hookups or dates. Based on the location and preferences, various profiles of people who live in close vicinity or in the same state, city, and area will be displayed on the user’s feed and the users can connect with the displayed options on their feed. The KokTailz LLC application notifies users about the number of times they have clinked with anyone and through Facebook, Google, Apple, cell phone, or email we can easily create a profile on KokTailz LLC. Based on the potential of the connection a person can dislike, like, and super toast the profile of other users. Users can only chat and video or audio call other users if they are a romantic match. Users post their choice anonymously and it is not disclosed to others.

KokTailz LLC provides users with a customized experience where they can select their match or partner based on filters like age, body type, height, sexual orientation, and ethnicity. Users can select their companions based on similar hobbies and interests. The location feature of the app enables users to plan a nice outing through Google places. The app also helps users fix a time and date for the meeting and makes reservations at a restaurant through the app’s messenger. The app also has a rating and review section which enables the user to make the right decision before meeting someone. KokTailz LLC is a secure app that doesn’t reveal the exact location of the user and only shows the approximate ‘clinked’ locations of a user. The location can also be turned off in the account settings and any inappropriate behavior can also be reported on the application. KokTailz LLC also advertises services of different small businesses such as event planners, clubs, lounges, restaurants, and adult stores.

KokTailz LLC has many unique features such as clink, likes, rewind, toasts, highlighted profile, priority profile, and travel the world. To improve the browsing experience, no Ads feature is enabled after subscriptions. The user is informed about the number of views on their profile and the likes on it. The app also enables the user to send a message before matching with someone. It also helps the user start a video chat and post a longer video. The app also shows the profile which the user has liked in the past seven days. The three available packages for subscription include Frozen, On the Rocks, and Straight Up. The subscription prices range from $2.49 to $55.99 and one can opt for weekly, monthly, or yearly packages, which can be canceled anytime.

Online dating apps are not a remedy for romantic loneliness but if used in the right manner they can have many positive effects on our health such as boosting our self-esteem and reducing stress. Online dating apps for meeting new people allow us to have a sense of safety, control, and friendship. The Best Dating apps like KokTailz LLC help people find the social support they are lacking and also help them form new connections.

