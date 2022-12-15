Meg Zany Appointed Curator of The Art Gallery at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village

Zany will highlight Street Art at the Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village, bringing a provocative art form to a space that is known for its refinement & polish

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meg Zany – the prolific Southern California-based artist and gallery curator renowned for residing at the forefront of the Street Art movement – is proud to announce that she has been appointed the curator of The Art Gallery at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village.

Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village is an idyllic retreat set within acres of gardens near Los Angeles, Malibu, and Santa Barbara, long renowned as a secret hideaway for the wealthy and stars alike. It is also home to a 5,000 square foot public art gallery, which resides over the mezzanine of its upscale spa and pool.

Through her curatorship, Zany plans to challenge what many consider to be a highly refined, highly polished space. “Through the Street Art medium, I’m used to sharing art with people who wouldn’t normally carve out time to go to a museum or gallery,” she says. “But at the Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village, I’m able to re-create something different by displaying sculptures, works on canvas, and even mixed media pieces for those waiting for a meeting, a spa experience, or simply walking through The Art Gallery, a space that can only be described as breathtaking and awe inspiring.”

Zany added, “It’s not only just an incredible opportunity to bring what many would call a gritty or provocative art form to a place that is known for its poise and polish; it’s also very moving to be able to introduce new audiences to one of the world’s most popular movements. From Bansky to Shepard Fairey, art in this space is being sold at record-high figures as investors realize its incredible potential. Artists like Risk Rock, Gregory Siff, Mesple, David Garibaldi, Sean Yoro (The Hula), and Colette Miller, all of whom we showcase at the Westlake Village property, are taking the art world by storm – it’s a real honor to work with them.”

To learn more about Meg Zany, her inventory, or to schedule a private tour of one of her galleries, click here or email admin@zanystudios.com.