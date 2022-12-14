Liquid Make-Up Market to reach over USD 12.21 billion by the year 2030-InsightAce Analytic

Global Liquid Make-Up Market info Global Liquid Make-Up Market seg

Global Liquid Make-Up market is estimated to reach over USD 12.21 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period.

Top key Players in the Liquid Make-Up Market: Shiseido Co., Ltd, FENTY BEAUTY, Benefit Cosmetics LLC ,Estée Lauder Inc, Dior, L'Oreal Paris, The Avon Company

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Liquid Make-Up market is estimated to reach over USD 12.21 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period.

The wellbeing trend among consumers around the world is crucial to the market's expansion. The shifting consumer behaviour patterns for beauty and personal care are also driving the global industry. COVID-19 caused a disruption in the global liquid cosmetics supply chain and distribution channel, which led to the closure of salons and their services globally. Consumer purchase priorities significantly changed as a result of the pandemic. Consumers prioritise their well-being and sustainable development, particularly while making cosmetic purchases. The rising level of consumer disposable income is driving the demand for liquid cosmetic products. The foundation segment dominates the liquid makeup market, especially among millennials (18 to 34 years old), a generation that is highly conscious of appearance. The market has expanded as a result of urban women's increased purchasing power and growing interest in fashion and cosmetic products. International firms are entering the Indian market with an emphasis on innovation and addressing the unique requirements of Indian women. The demand for goods like BB cream and eyeliners has also increased due to growing awareness of men's grooming products. Male beauty influencers can reach a larger audience by showcasing their work on TikTok and Instagram.

The Major Players in the Liquid Make-Up Market:

Shiseido Co., Ltd

FENTY BEAUTY

Benefit Cosmetics LLC

Estée Lauder Inc

Dior

L'Oreal Paris

The Avon Company

KIKO USA, Inc. (KIKO MILANO)

HUDA BEAUTY

Beauty, Inc

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

A tremendous demand for beauty, cosmetics, and makeup products, including makeup, concealer, lipsticks, eye-shadow & eyeliners, has been created by the younger generation due to the rising popularity of social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram. Women are at the centre of the cosmetics industry, and grooming, looking good, and the feel-good trend is popular globally. The need for makeup products is increasing due to the burgeoning glamour sector.

Challenges:

The possibility of vaccine side effects could prevent the industry from expanding in the upcoming years. Indorsion, swelling, nausea, muscle soreness, and itching are a few side effects frequently seen after receiving the monkeypox vaccine. Furthermore, the market's expansion is constrained by a lack of public awareness.

Regional Trends:

The North American liquid makeup market is expected to register a major market share in revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR shortly. The majority of liquid cosmetics are consumed in the U.S. Consumption of chemical-free products is higher in the United States than in other countries due to consumer awareness of organic products. Additionally, it is anticipated that the region's demand for liquid makeup will increase due to the increased importance of adopting a trendy makeup appearance. In addition, elements, including simple product accessibility and affordable price, are anticipated to fuel the need for liquid cosmetics in the upcoming years. Besides, Asia Pacific had a substantial share in the liquid makeup market. The demand for liquid makeup will increase due to factors like rising disposable income and the desire to look better. Market expansion is being fueled by increasing consumer awareness of organic makeup products, creative product branding, marketing tactics, and environmentally friendly packaging.

Recent Developments:

• In February 2022, Fenty Beauty's latest refillable lipsticks include a tiny pro filter soft matte foundation, liquid highlighter, and lip luminizer. The market will benefit from this launch as liquid makeup gains popularity with consumers.

• In 2021 -The Canadian beauty company Bite Beauty debuted a new collection of clean cosmetics that included mascara and eyeliner.

Segmentation of Liquid Make-Up Market-

By Type:

• Foundation

• Eye Products

• Concealer

• Lip Products

• Others

By Distribution Channel:

• Specialty Stores

• Exclusive Stores

• Online

• Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

• Others

By End User:

• Individual

• Fashion & Entertainment Industry

• Salons & Parlor

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

