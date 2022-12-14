Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Ahmed

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today to welcome progress made on the implementation of the November 2 Cessation of Hostilities Agreement, which is key to bringing lasting peace to northern Ethiopia. Secretary Blinken commended steps taken by the Ethiopian government to improve humanitarian access and begin restoration of essential services. The Secretary urged accelerated implementation of the agreement and access to the conflict areas by international human rights monitors.  Secretary Blinken and the Prime Minister also discussed the urgent need for all Eritrean forces to leave Ethiopia, which is to happen concurrently with disarmament of Tigrayan combatants.  The United States remains committed to supporting the African Union-led peace process, including the AU monitoring and verification mechanism.

