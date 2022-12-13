Passing of David Wilkinson

Today, the Utah Attorney General’s office learned that former Attorney General David Wilkinson died on Saturday. He was Utah’s Attorney General from 1981-1989 and had a distinguished legal career prior and after his service. We send our condolences to his family and friends.
