PrimeHaven Homes, Ben Kinney Team Austin announce strong pre-construction sales at new development near Lakeline Park

Cedar Park's upcoming 72-unit townhome community is adjacent to the 200-acre Lakeline Park, which will feature three miles of trails, kayak launches and fishing piers, pavilions, playgrounds, and sport courts

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrimeHaven Homes and Ben Kinney Team (BKT) Austin, affiliated with Keller Williams Realty and powered by PLACE, announced today that Park Place at Old Mill is over 40 percent sold after launching sales less than two months ago. The sought-after development is one of just a few new construction communities in Cedar Park, which was recently ranked the seventh fastest-growing city in the US, and borders the new Lakeline Park, which recently completed phase one of construction.

Highlights of Park Place at Old Mill include open kitchen and living area floor plans, primary bath suites with double vanities and walk-in showers, and large outdoor living areas that aptly complement the expansive communal green space nearby. End-unit townhomes facing Lakeline Park will feature large 300+ square foot open roof decks, while middle-unit townhomes within the development's Parkside Collection will be outfitted with 90+ square foot linear balconies.

"We're very excited to deliver a premium lock and leave townhome product, designed specifically for this infill community in Cedar Park," said Naeem Mahesania, Director at PrimeHaven Homes. "We're equally as excited to partner with the best local contractors and tradesmen in the industry to deliver exceptional attention to detail in every home built at Park Place," continued Alim Mahesania, Project Manager at PrimeHaven Homes.

Park Place at Old Mill offers clean, contemporary finishes plus unparalleled lifestyle convenience for buyers relocating to and within the Greater Austin area. Buyers can choose from three premium interior finish packages, each with contemporary features such as luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring, quartz countertops, Kichler light fixtures, Delta faucets, plus stainless steel GE microwaves, gas ranges, and dishwashers.

"PrimeHaven Homes is a builder developer focused on highly sought after urban infill sites, and providing the highest quality construction and customer experience. Park Place at Old Mill will be their premier project and they are excited to deliver a high quality product," said BKT Austin Managing Partner Adelina Rotar. "Apart from this site's coveted location in booming Cedar Park, the units of Park Place offer a new standard of urban living at a reasonable price point," continued BKT Austin Realtor® and Park Place Listing Agent Fatima Jaffer.

In addition to its proximity to Lakeline Park, Park Place at Old Mill offers future residents easy access to a wide range of outdoor, fitness, retail, and restaurant options nearby. The location's highlights include, but are not limited to, the following:

25-minute drive from Downtown Austin

10-minute drive from Apple and Visa campuses

Easy access to major highways 183 and SH-45

Dell's Children Hospital, Texas Children's Hospital, Austin Community College, Cedar Park Sculpture Garden, and Athelite Training Center

Top-rated retail and restaurants including Lakeline Mall and Center, Costco, Whole Foods, Whitestone Brewery, Bent Oak Winery, and 1431 Café

Leander Independent School District, which feeds into Reed Elementary, Henry Middle School , and Vista Ridge High School

Nationally-recognized Cedar Park business, Service Tech, is PrimeHaven's third-party preferred vendor and provides packages for smart home upgrades such as smart lighting, audio-visual systems, and automated window treatments. For buyers seeking financing options, PrimeHaven Homes has partnered with BKCO Mortgage and Guild Mortgage as preferred lenders with attractive incentives, including credits equivalent of 1% of the loan amount toward closing costs or a rate buy-down, seller contribution toward a 2-1 buy-down, one-year rate locks, and rate float-downs.

Pricing for townhomes at Park Place at Old Mill range between $499,900 to $585,000, depending on location and layout. The groundbreaking event is set to take place Jan. 6th, 2023. Delivery dates of completed units are expected between winter 2023 and any remaining construction is expected to wrap up by late 2024. For current availability, visit parkplaceatoldmill.com, or contact Fatima Jaffer to schedule a site tour and plan overview at fatima@benkinneyteam.com.

ABOUT PrimeHaven Homes

PrimeHaven Homes builds communities in the Austin MSA with a focus on providing a vibrant, city-living experience that doesn't compromise on space, quality, or comfort. With over 30 years of construction and real estate experience, the team has discovered a passion for creating housing solutions ideal for home buyers of all types by taking unique land parcels and transforming them into beautiful urban communities fit for the modern lifestyle. Learn more about PrimeHaven Homes at primehavenhomes.com.

ABOUT Ben Kinney Team Austin

The Ben Kinney Team (BKT) Austin, led by Managing Partner Adelina Rotar, is the no. 1 real estate team of the largest Keller Williams Realty office in the nation. BKT Austin facilitated over $214 million in sales volume sold locally in 2021 and is powered by PLACE, the industry's only all-in-one real estate services and technology platform for top teams at any brokerage that makes running a profitable real estate business easier. For more information, please visit bktaustin.com.

