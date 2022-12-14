Submit Release
Dennis Eagle, Inc. Expanding Operations in Dorchester County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Dennis Eagle, Inc., a subsidiary of United Kingdom-based manufacturer Dennis Eagle Ltd., today announced plans to expand operations in Dorchester County. The company’s $2.1 million investment will create 49 new jobs over the next five years.

Part of the international Terberg Environmental Group, Dennis Eagle, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of garbage collection vehicles. The company’s vehicles specialize in improving driver, passenger and pedestrian safety through low-entry cabins and large windshields that reduce blind spots. 

Located at 104 G Pinnacle Way in Summerville, Dennis Eagle, Inc. will be expanding its existing facility where the company produces chassis and powertrains, to accommodate growing demand.

Individuals interested in joining the Dennis Eagle, Inc. team should visit the Terberg Group’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to Dorchester County to assist with the costs of building improvements. 

QUOTES

“Our production facilities at Summerville, South Carolina, are expanding to cope with increased demand for the ProView truck. It’s a ground-breaking vehicle, setting new standards in the industry for safety and efficiency, and it is generating a lot of interest across North America as operators seek a competitive advantage. As a result, our dealership network is expanding and our order books are growing. The key for us, however, is to expand at a controlled rate, with sales, production, staff and the supply chain all orchestrated and growing together. And Summerville is proving to be an excellent base for Dennis Eagle.”
-Dennis Eagle, Inc. Interim President Geoff Rigg

“Congratulations to Dennis Eagle, Inc. on this achievement. We are happy to support this new leg of their South Carolina journey and look forward to the impact their expansion will have on Dorchester County and the state as a whole.”
-Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are excited for Dennis Eagle, Inc.’s decision to expand in Dorchester County. Like many other international companies, Dennis Eagle, Inc. has discovered that South Carolina is not only ideal for basing United States operations, but also for fostering and supporting continual growth.”
-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III 

“Dorchester County congratulates Dennis Eagle, Inc. on their recent expansion, and we appreciate the additional investment and jobs it will bring.  We thank Dennis Eagle, Inc. for their ongoing confidence in our county and send our best wishes for continued success.”
-Dorchester County Council Chairman Bill Hearn

FIVE FAST FACTS

  • Dennis Eagle, Inc. is expanding operations in Dorchester County. 
  • The company’s $2.1 million investment will create 49 new jobs over the next five years. 
  • Dennis Eagle, Inc. is a leading garbage collection vehicle manufacturer.
  • Located at 104 G Pinnacle Way in Summerville, S.C. 
  • Individuals interested in joining the Dennis Eagle, Inc. team should visit the Terberg Group’s career page.

