Avante Completes Acquisition of C & B Alarms Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Avante Logixx Inc. ("Avante" or the "Company") (TSXV: XX) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Avante Security Inc., has acquired the business and assets of C&B Alarms Ltd. (“C&B Alarms”) for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $575,000 (the “Transaction”).

“As we have previously indicated, the C&B acquisition complements our existing client footprint in the Muskoka region and confirms our commitment to expanding Avante’s residential security business”, said President and CEO Manny Mouchouchos, “we look forward to serving the C&B clients as customers of Avante”.

About Avante Logixx Inc.

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX) is a Toronto based provider of high-end security services. We acquire, manage and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com and consider joining our investor email list.

Avante Logixx Inc.

Emmanuel Mounouchos
CEO
416 923 6984
manny@avantesecurity.com

