G.E.T Educational Tours Joins WorldStrides in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia and NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WorldStrides , the global leader in educational travel and experiential learning, today announced that G.E.T Educational Tours – Australia’s longest established educational travel company – will join WorldStrides in Australia. With the addition of G.E.T, WorldStrides further expands its global footprint, strong presence, and expertise in Australia, as domestic and international educational travel rebounds.

G.E.T will gain access to WorldStrides’ global operations network and industry-leading health & safety resources, while continuing to operate under the same brand, retaining all employees, and maintaining its rich history as Australia’s first and longest operating educational tour provider. Founded in 1960, G.E.T is led by Managing Director Anne-Marie Mitchell, who has been with the company for 45 years and will remain on board.

“I have admired G.E.T as a leading provider of educational tours in Australia. We are thrilled to welcome G.E.T to the WorldStrides family,” said Dan Kellerd, General Manager, WorldStrides. “G.E.T’s programming is exceptional. We see great opportunities to grow together – building on WorldStrides’ global operations presence, and G.E.T’s complementary expertise in the region – to create even more life-changing moments and enriching experiences for students and teachers alike.”

"Since our humble beginnings as an outdoor educational camp for students, G.E.T has evolved into an Australian leader in educational travel within the country and overseas,” said Anne-Marie Mitchell. “Our vision is for every student and teacher to grow by safely exploring the world and experiencing all its diversity. WorldStrides is the company to help us do that.”

WorldStrides is well-established as the market leader in Australia and currently offers a wide range of domestic and international educational student travel programs.

“We are delighted to add G.E.T to the WorldStrides family,” said Bob Gogel, President and CEO, WorldStrides. “As we expand our Australian footprint, we also see growing demand for travel to the region from K-12 to college students for experiential learning and travel across our portfolio of programs, including the FIFA World Cup in 2023. The addition of G.E.T will further this momentum as educational travel rebounds.”

About WorldStrides

WorldStrides is the global leader in educational travel and experiential learning. The company was founded in 1967 to provide middle school travel programs to Washington, D.C., and has grown to provide a wide range of programs for more than 550,000 students annually to over 100 countries around the world. WorldStrides offers experiential learning programs in educational travel, performing arts, language immersion, career exploration, service-learning, study abroad, and sports. Each of these experiences helps students to see beyond the classroom and to see the world – and themselves – in new ways.

About G.E.T Educational Tours

G.E.T Educational Tours is Australia’s longest established educational tour provider, having operated since 1960. The company sends over 12,000 students away each year within Australia and overseas for life-changing and enriching experiences. Their dedicated team is passionate about educational travel and providing a friendly, professional service. G.E.T’s vision is for every student and teacher to grow by safely exploring the world and experiencing all its diversity.

