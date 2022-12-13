The United States and the Republic of Korea Reaffirm Commitment to Deepen Economic Partnership at the 7th Senior Economic Dialogue

On December 12, 2022, Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez and Republic of Korea (ROK) Second Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Lee Dohoon met in Washington, D.C., to co-chair the Seventh U.S.-ROK Senior Economic Dialogue (SED). Under Secretary Fernandez and Vice Minister Lee reviewed progress on the initiatives announced by the two Presidents at the May 2022 Summit and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the U.S.-ROK economic partnership to address regional and global challenges, ranging from supply chain resilience to science and technology cooperation. The United States commended the ROK’s continuing participation in important economic initiatives, such as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity and the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP), and recognized the ROK’s growing investments in the United States, including in electric vehicles (EV) and EV batteries manufacturing, which contribute to our shared economic, national security, and clean energy goals. Both sides also reaffirmed commitment to continue constructive discussions to address the ROK’s concerns and feedback regarding the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

In particular, the United States and the Republic of Korea committed to the following