Ambassador at Large Fick Travels to the OECD Digital Economy Ministerial in Spain

U.S. Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy (CDP) Nathaniel Fick will lead a U.S. delegation to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Digital Economy Ministerial 2022 held in Gran Canaria, Spain, December 14-15. This Ministerial, the first in this format since 2016, will convene to discuss how to build a trusted, sustainable, and inclusive future, enabled by digital technologies and that leverages the benefits of an open, interoperable, secure and reliable Internet. Led by Ambassador Fick, the U.S. delegation will advocate for strong partnerships with OECD members to promote cyber and digital policies aligned with democratic values. Among other outcomes, OECD countries will adopt a Declaration on Government Access to Personal Data held by Private Sector Entities.

